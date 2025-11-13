Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Crime came to Netflix in 2019, thereby taking the Indian storytelling to the international front. It was based on the traumatic consequences of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape scandal, brought viewers to their senses with its realism and sparse emotion, and it made history by famously winning the International Emmy Award in Best Drama Series, the first to do so in India.

Emmy-Winning Series Returns

The tone became a little more fictionalised in the second season, but the socially conscious tone remained and locked Delhi crime as one of the most plausible forms of crime drama to be produced in the subcontinent.

Delhi Crime season 3 places an insanely high bar and the expectations (domestic and international) are enormous. That is the space that this new chapter enters with silent confidence, broadening the moral and emotional spectrum of the show without losing its journalistic authenticity. But are they what they are expected to be? Let’s find out.

A crime that crosses every border, a criminal that crosses every line. Madam Sir and team take on Badi Didi 🚨

Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix.#DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/rvEfEH3sb6 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 4, 2025

Delhi Crime 3: What is the plot?

Delhi Crime season 3 opens with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the role of Shefali Shah, taking her team on a case, starting with an abandoned child, and then evolving into a large human trafficking enterprise. The convoluted case presented on screen based on the Baby Falak case of 2012 brings the officers out of the comfort zone of the crime scenes in Delhi to the neighborhood of power, poverty and coercion.

The villain, as the trailer indicates, is Badi Didi, as Huma Qureshi portrays, who operates this evil web with cold-blooded efficiency. However, as the season progresses, it is easy to see that with every episode, it becomes clear how she is both a predator and victim of a bigger machine. What comes out is not merely a tale of the police force, but a research of survival, ethicality and corruption.

The Delhi Crime 3: Writing and Direction

Tanuj Chopra, who is the director, does not betray the DNA of the show. Delhi Crime season 3 is genuine, philosophical and well-founded. The telling of this story is not forced with any glamour or melodrama, rather it is devoted to emotional truth that takes the centre stage. It is taut writing that is immersive and at the same time gives air to the narrative, even in silences.

Delhi Crime season 3 has an investigative, although introspective tone, less about crime-solving than crime-redefining those engaging with it. And this time also, the makers still handle Delhi as a living, volatile, overburdened and morally complex.

Each episode is a continuation of the previous one, with a steadily increasing level of tension, never rushing to disclose the twist, but rather letting emotions and administrative burden of the police work to develop organically.

How did the Internet react to Delhi Crime season 3?

One user stated, “Watching only for Shefali Shah,” as another stated, “Kya casting hui hai.”

An individual shared, “The first scene is a disappointment in itself. No research done by makers of the show. An AGMUT cadre ips is shown as transferred to Assam which is a completely different cadre. Even on punishment postings one cannot be transferred inter cadre.”

One person on X said, “I couldn’t watch the s1. Too disturbing.” And, one dubbed the new Netflix show as, “Boring, “

ALSO READ: “Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?