LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix delivers another powerful chapter in India’s Emmy-winning crime series. Starring Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi, it explores human trafficking and morality in Delhi’s underbelly with gripping realism, emotional depth, and fearless performances.

Delhi Crime Season 3 series review (PHOTO: Netflix)
Delhi Crime Season 3 series review (PHOTO: Netflix)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 13, 2025 14:25:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Crime came to Netflix in 2019, thereby taking the Indian storytelling to the international front. It was based on the traumatic consequences of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape scandal, brought viewers to their senses with its realism and sparse emotion, and it made history by famously winning the International Emmy Award in Best Drama Series, the first to do so in India.

Emmy-Winning Series Returns 

The tone became a little more fictionalised in the second season, but the socially conscious tone remained and locked Delhi crime as one of the most plausible forms of crime drama to be produced in the subcontinent. 

Delhi Crime season 3 places an insanely high bar and the expectations (domestic and international) are enormous. That is the space that this new chapter enters with silent confidence, broadening the moral and emotional spectrum of the show without losing its journalistic authenticity. But are they what they are expected to be? Let’s find out.

Delhi Crime 3: What is the plot? 

Delhi Crime season 3 opens with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the role of Shefali Shah, taking her team on a case, starting with an abandoned child, and then evolving into a large human trafficking enterprise. The convoluted case presented on screen based on the Baby Falak case of 2012 brings the officers out of the comfort zone of the crime scenes in Delhi to the neighborhood of power, poverty and coercion. 

The villain, as the trailer indicates, is Badi Didi, as Huma Qureshi portrays, who operates this evil web with cold-blooded efficiency. However, as the season progresses, it is easy to see that with every episode, it becomes clear how she is both a predator and victim of a bigger machine. What comes out is not merely a tale of the police force, but a research of survival, ethicality and corruption.

The Delhi Crime 3: Writing and Direction

Tanuj Chopra, who is the director, does not betray the DNA of the show. Delhi Crime season 3 is genuine, philosophical and well-founded. The telling of this story is not forced with any glamour or melodrama, rather it is devoted to emotional truth that takes the centre stage. It is taut writing that is immersive and at the same time gives air to the narrative, even in silences. 

Delhi Crime season 3 has an investigative, although introspective tone, less about crime-solving than crime-redefining those engaging with it. And this time also, the makers still handle Delhi as a living, volatile, overburdened and morally complex.

Each episode is a continuation of the previous one, with a steadily increasing level of tension, never rushing to disclose the twist, but rather letting emotions and administrative burden of the police work to develop organically.

How did the Internet react to Delhi Crime season 3? 

One user stated, “Watching only for Shefali Shah,” as another stated, “Kya casting hui hai.” 

An individual shared, “The first scene is a disappointment in itself. No research done by makers of the show. An AGMUT cadre ips is shown as transferred to Assam which is a completely different cadre. Even on punishment postings one cannot be transferred inter cadre.”

One person on X said, “I couldn’t watch the s1. Too disturbing.” And, one dubbed the new Netflix show as, “Boring, “

ALSO READ: “Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 2:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi crimeDelhi Crime Season 3home-hero-pos-14netflixShefali Shah

RELATED News

“Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

‘Ch**ya Ke Tarah’: Sunny Deol LOSES Cool, SLAMS Media For Sharing Fake Death Rumours And Dharmendra’s Video In Angry Outburst

Sania Mirza Makes Shocking Revelation, Breaks Silence Over Divorce With Shoaib Malik, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Mention…’

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

LATEST NEWS

‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Surat industrialist Piyush Desai’s exemplary ‘Hiraba No Khumkar’ initiative for girls’ education

OnePlus 15 India Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features, and Price Revealed

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; NAAC Issues Show-Cause Over Fake Accreditation

Delhi AQI: Toxic Smog Blankets City For Third Day In A Row

Is Maithili Thakur Poised For Victory? Exit Polls Show Clear Win For The Young Singer, What Drove The Young Singer To Contest Elections

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow (14 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Those In The Education Sector May Face Increased Workload

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’
Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’
Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’
Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

QUICK LINKS