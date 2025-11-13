“Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda couldn’t stop smiling as they exchanged heartfelt compliments at ‘The Girlfriend’ success event. Fans went crazy when he was seen kissing her hand as he came to the party to celebrate her new milestone.

Vijay made a special appearance at The Girlfriend success event to show his support for his rumoured fiancee Rashmika. The duo’s kiss stole the show, while photographers and fans eagerly captured the picture-perfect moment.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her ‘Dear Comrade’ co-star as “Viju”, poured out her heart and thanked him for being a part of the film.

“You’ve been a part of this film since the beginning. You’re also a part of the success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It’s a blessing,” she said.

But that wasn’t all, Kingdom Star Vijay Deverakonda also took a moment to express his admiration for Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Rashmika Mandanna

In a video, Vijay Deverakonda says, “To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn’t sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people. Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are.”

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Engaged

According to sources, the ‘Dear Comrade’ stars Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in a private ceremony attended by both families. However, there is no official confirmation from Vijay and Rashmika. Neither of the two has shared any pictures from the ceremony. But their latest kiss moment has only added fuel to the engagement rumours, leaving fans convinced that the couple is finally ready to make their relationship official.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda’s residence in Hyderabad. The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda is scheduled for February 2026 with preparations already underway fro what is expected to be one of the most talked about celebrity weddings in the South film industry.