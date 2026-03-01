LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: 'We've Been Shown…'

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

At the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, Delroy Lindo confronted the BAFTA racial slur controversy, receiving a standing ovation alongside Ryan Coogler. The event highlighted community support, Black storytelling, and cinematic excellence as Sinners swept 13 awards, turning adversity into triumph.

Delroy Lindo Addresses BAFTA Slur at NAACP Awards
Delroy Lindo Addresses BAFTA Slur at NAACP Awards

Published: March 1, 2026 14:34:30 IST

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards transformed into a powerful display of solidarity as veteran actor Delroy Lindo finally addressed the viral controversy from the 79th BAFTA Awards.

A person with Tourette’s syndrome at a London event last week used a racial slur against Lindo and Michael B. Jordan which started a worldwide debate about live broadcasting security and the need for improved disability understanding.

Lindo received a thunderous standing ovation when he entered the Pasadena Civic Auditorium stage with director Ryan Coogler which showed community members had come together to support him.

Resilient Solidarity

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium started with a festive atmosphere which transitioned into a communal space when Lindo showed his appreciation for the worldwide love he received.

He explained how Black storytelling needs dedicated spaces which treat it as main content instead of supporting material. The industry elite showed their determination to keep going through challenges which Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson recognized when they praised the Sinners duo for their ability to stay calm.

The event showed that the creative community can develop a narrative based on strength and mutual respect which overcomes the industry problems with unpredicted visual and verbal disturbances during live performances.

Cinematic Excellence

The event marked a major emotional battle while the film Sinners achieved its first historical victory by winning 13 awards, which became the main achievement of the event.

Michael B. Jordan’s Best Actor victory established his professional position against his previous week’s distress while demonstrating that talent and craft serve as the final defense against all controversies.

Ryan Coogler explained that their joint work is based on their shared mission to achieve complete comprehension of one another, which became evident when the film won major awards.

The Sinners team used their expertise to present complex human experiences, which transformed public disrespect into an opportunity to demonstrate their cinematic excellence and cultural leadership.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:34 PM IST
Tags: BAFTA controversyDelroy LindoNAACP Image Awards

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

