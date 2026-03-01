LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Shook Home, Frightened Ayra': Vishnu Manchu Shares Terrifying Dubai Footage Amid US‑Israel Strikes, Watch The Video

Vishnu Manchu shared chilling videos from Dubai as US-Israel strikes on Iran lit the night sky with missiles. His home shook from interceptions, and daughter Ayra was terrified. Flights were halted, buildings vibrated, and the Gulf region braces amid escalating military conflict.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 1, 2026 11:16:38 IST

The Middle Eastern region has entered a state of heightened military readiness because the United States and Israel executed coordinated attacks on Iranian targets during their military operations on February 28, 2026.

Vishnu Manchu, an actor who is currently in Dubai to visit his family, recorded the terrible situation that unfolded as military forces fired weapons throughout the Gulf area.

Manchu shared videos that showed missiles lighting up the night sky while he explained that the interception sounds created such a loud noise that his home windows shook.

The actor showed how much the war affected him emotionally because his daughter Ayra became frightened of the overhead explosions, which created the same fear experienced by thousands of people who now find themselves in danger during this fast-growing international conflict.



Missile Interceptions

The night sky over the United Arab Emirates became a kinetic battleground as defense systems engaged incoming projectiles. People who saw the event and videos that went viral proved that loud sonic booms from intercepted missiles reached residential areas throughout Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE defense forces established a protective umbrella that safeguarded civilian areas, but explosions occurred too close, which caused high-rise buildings to experience structural vibrations.

The atmospheric battle took place while all regional flights were suspended because Dubai International Airport (DXB) stopped its operations, which resulted in more than 280 flight cancellations and many planes remaining on the runway to protect themselves from the disputed airspace.

Combat Operations

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. military has commenced major combat operations in Iran, which ends all existing diplomatic efforts.

The United States military operations began after high-profile negotiations between the United States and Iran failed because the U.S. government identified decades of regional unrest as the justification for military actions.

The present conflict zone extends across various international boundaries because blasts have been reported in Qatar and Kuwait and Bahrain. 

The United States and Israeli military forces are conducting operations against Iranian facilities while regional airspace remains restricted as a “no-fly zone” which indicates extended combat activities and increased risks to maritime security.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

