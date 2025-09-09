Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc: 5 AM Shows in India, How to Book Early Tickets Without Hustle

The much-awaited ‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc’ is all set to release in India on 13 September 2025. The movie is already creating a storm in Japan and other Asian countries and is expected to do the same in India. Anime fans are all excited to watch the hyped movie releasing this week. What’s truly unprecedented is that the film will become the first Japanese anime film in India to have screenings as early as 5:00 am.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc: Advance Booking

The advance bookings of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc have already kicked off. But the best part is the early bookings of the movie have been added to the list. According to Times Now, Pune’s Inox Megaplex has added a show at 5:15 am, followed by Cinepolis Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, at 5:20 am. In Delhi, PVR Vegas Dwarka and Inox Vishal Mall have added 6:40 am shows. Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s PVR Nexus, Inox Mantri Square, and Inox Galleria Mall have added 6:30 shows.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc: How to Book Early Tickets

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc tickets are now available on BookMyShow and other booking apps. Not only this, the viewers can watch the movie in Japanese with English subtitles, and in other languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc is available in 2D, MX4D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX formats.