Denise Richards’ Divorce Shocker! What She Revealed Left Fans Stunned

Denise Richards isn’t sugarcoating anything. In a raw and emotional Instagram video, the actress and reality star opened up about the pain of her recent split from husband Aaron Phypers, and she didn’t hold back.

Denise Richards Opens Up, “I Never Thought I’d Be Here Again” After Second Divorce

Calling the past few weeks “really f—ing s—y,” Richards admitted she’s been struggling hard to process what’s happened.

“This is my second divorce,” she said, her voice heavy. “I never thought I’d be here again.”

Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order After Domestic Abuse Allegations

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences. But what’s followed has been even more gut-wrenching. By the end of the month, Richards, 54, filed for a restraining order, for going through domestic violence and the court granted her a temporary one . Court documents painted, allegations of choking, slapping, and other violent behavior that she says became part of the relationship.

Talking about it isn’t easy for her. “There’s stuff I still can’t even say out loud,” she admitted in the video. “Some of it… it’s just too painful. I need time to process before I can talk about it fully.”







“One Step at a Time”, Richards Talks Healing, Support from Fans, and Staying Silent on Surgery

Despite everything, Richards said she’s incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support she’s received online. “It means the world. Seriously. I read the messages, and on days I feel like I can’t even get out of bed, they help,” she said.

Adding to her emotional load, Richards also underwent reconstructive surgery recently, something she had previously been open about doing for a role on TV.

This time, though, she kept it quiet. “It felt wrong to post something like that while everything else was falling apart,” she explained. “But at the same time… I still want to live. I still want to share my life.”

For now, she’s focusing on healing, slowly, quietly, and on her own terms.

“I’m not okay right now,” she said honestly. “But I will be. One step at a time.”

