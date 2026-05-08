Desert Warrior Box Office Disaster: Anthony Mackie And Oscar Winner Ben Kingsley’s ₹1400 Crore Film Earned Just ₹6 Crore Worldwide

Made With A Huge Budget, Desert Warrior Turned Out To Be A Disaster
Instead of being a huge success, the movie failed badly at the box office
The Movie Had Famous Actors Like Anthony Mackie & Ben Kingsley
Why The Movie’s Budget Was High
Desert Warrior Did Badly At The Box Office
Conclusion
While countries across the globe continue investing in ambitious cinematic universes and large-scale productions, Desert Warrior serves as a reminder that a massive budget and star-studded cast do not guarantee success. Despite featuring Marvel star Anthony Mackie and Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, the Saudi-backed epic failed to connect with audiences and ultimately became cinema’s most expensive box office disaster.
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