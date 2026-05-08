Desert Warrior Box Office Disaster: Anthony Mackie And Oscar Winner Ben Kingsley’s ₹1400 Crore Film Earned Just ₹6 Crore Worldwide

Made With A Huge Budget, Desert Warrior Turned Out To Be A Disaster

The film industry around the world is making big movies to attract people from different countries. Many countries are spending a lot of money on movies that they think will be liked by people. Saudi Arabia tried to do the same with Desert Warrior, a historical action movie with famous actors and a well-known director.

Instead of being a huge success, the movie failed badly at the box office

Desert Warrior was released in 2026 after years of delays. It only earned around $665,000 globally, which is ₹6 crore. The movie was made on a budget of nearly $150 million or around ₹1400 crore. This means it lost 99.6% of its budget.

The Movie Had Famous Actors Like Anthony Mackie & Ben Kingsley

Desert Warrior was directed by Rupert Wyatt, who also directed Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The movie was announced in 2021 as one of Saudi Arabia’s movie projects. The movie starred Anthony Mackie, who played Captain America in the Marvel movies, as Hanzala. Ben Kingsley, who won an Oscar, played Emperor Kaisar. Aiysha Hart played Princess Hind. The movie also had Sharlto Copley, who acted in movies like District 9 and Oldboy. The story of Desert Warrior is set in Arabia in the century. It’s about Princess Hinds fight against Emperor Kisra and Hanzala, a warrior joining the fight.

Why The Movie’s Budget Was High

The makers of the movie brought in a big team from other countries to work on Desert Warrior in Saudi Arabia. They also trained workers during filming. The movie had around 400 to 500 people working on set every day. The big production, high actor salaries, and long shooting schedule made the budget very high. The movie took over two years to finish editing before it premiered at the Zurich Film Festival in 2025. With the long wait and huge investment, the movie didn’t excite people when it was released.

Desert Warrior Did Badly At The Box Office

The movie did poorly worldwide. In North America, it earned around $472,000 even though it was released in over 1000 theaters. This was one of the openings ever for a big international movie. In Saudi Arabia, the movie didn’t do better. It debuted at number eight. Earned only about $87,000. In the Middle East, the movie’s earnings were also very low. After two weeks, the movie’s run in theaters ended, with earnings of just $665,000. Many people think that several things contributed to the movie’s failure.

One big problem was the delay between the movie’s announcement and its release. Over time, people lost interest in the movie. The marketing in the countries was also very minimal, and the lead actors didn’t promote the movie much. Critics didn’t like the movie either. The reviews on Tomatoes were limited, and the rating was very low. Negative talk about the movie further reduced people’s interest, making it one of the commercial failures in movie history.