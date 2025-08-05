Home > Entertainment > Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’

Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’

Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai trip photo dump wins hearts on social media. After her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, fans celebrate her independence, turning “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” into a mantra of empowerment.

Dhanashree owns Dubai vibes!
Dhanashree owns Dubai vibes!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 5, 2025 12:35:09 IST

A photo-dump that dancer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma posted on an Instagram trip to Dubai is taking over the internet. These images, of a calm and happy Verma, are few days after her former husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, made headlines due to an emotional and candid interview regarding the divorce. Explosive social media speculation had been rife after Chahal had been spotted in a t-shirt reading Be Your Own Sugar Daddy in a previous public outing.

These days, many people are viewing the posts of Verma as her own strong and independent message. She is being applauded by fans because she has chosen to pursue a course of personal freedom and fulfillment and the term sugar daddy being used by her fans as a slogan of self-determination and independence. Fans frequently advise being your own sugar daddy in her comment section.

Dhanashree’s Dubai Diary: A Glimpse of Peace

Dhanashree Verma was in Dubai and her Instagram now resembles a digital diary of the past getaway with pictures of her trying out local street food, soaking into sunsets, and photographing a local temple. The pictures convey the feeling of serenity and lost touch with her childhood ties in the city. The visual story is a framed contrast to the emotional chaos and speculation made by the society after her recent divorce.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)



Although Chahal has shared his struggles with depression and anxiety after separation, Verma has remained quiet and the quickly effective way of communicating since she has indicated that she is going ahead positively and gracefully. This strategy has deeply connected with her fans and they are rejoicing with her decision to pay attention to herself and her personal adventure.

Social Media’s Take: The Reclaimed Mantra

The reaction to the vacation photographs by Verma has proved largely in support of Verma. The discussion has rotated over the situation of the divorce to her independence. The same slogan as used in Chahal used to be hurled at, the be your own sugar daddy although now, netizens are dragging the phrase to laud over the fact that Verma was self-sustaining.

People leave encouraging messages under her posts, and many say how great her strength and resilience are. The popular account has turned into one of empowerment, and it is perceived that the actions of Verma are in fact a strong illustration of how one can take control of their own happiness and overall financial security following an unpleasant personal experience.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Mom, Pinkie Roshan, Charms All With ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Hook Step!

Tags: Dhanashree VermaDhanashree Verma Dubai tripDhanashree Verma vacation pics

RELATED News

Gauri Khan Photo Sparks Nostalgia: Reddit Celebrates Her Timeless 90s Bollywood Charm
Hrithik Roshan’s Mom, Pinkie Roshan, Charms All With ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Hook Step!
Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”
Salman Khan’s Bold New Direction: A Period Thriller With Mahesh Narayanan
George Clooney Claps Back At Critics, Says He Doesn’t Care About Doubts Over His Acting Versatility

LATEST NEWS

India Services Sector Growth Strengthens: PMI Hits 60.5, Hiring Slows
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’
Why Shashi Tharoor Thinks Sarfaraz Khan Could Be India’s Game Changer?
Why Hiroshima And Nagasaki Still Haunt Japan 80 Years Later: Black Rain, Melting Skin, And Mass Killings
House Wasted Over 41 Hours Of Valuable Time: DY Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Schools Opponents Over Ruckus
‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ Congress Takes Swipe at PM Modi After Trump’s Tariff Blow
Tariff Tensions Hit Indian Oil Stocks — Investors Should Watch Closely
Brendon McCullum Never Wanted Mohammed Siraj To Be Player Of The Series, But Wanted This Star Instead
Two Years Since Imran Khan’s Arrest: PTI Threatens Nationwide Protests Despite Islamabad Clampdown
Article 370 Six Year Anniversary: How Jammy & Kashmir Has Changed
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?