Hrithik Roshan’s Mom, Pinkie Roshan, Charms All With ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Hook Step!

Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, wins hearts online with her energetic dance to his new War 2 song, Aavan Jaavan. The 70-year-old fitness enthusiast impressed fans and celebs alike, showcasing her lively spirit and family bond. The viral video boosts excitement for the upcoming film.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 5, 2025 11:14:43 IST

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood heartthrob and his mother Pinkie Roshan have been captured on the internet as women across the world go gaga over her lively dance moves. His beaming mother, 70, was keen to record herself doing the hook step of his new song, Aavan Jaavan, in the much-vaunted new film War 2, only last week. Pinkie Roshan with her ballet and whirlwind energy has gathered a mass of devotees and even celebrities who seem to erase the fact that they should not subjugate feet above 40 years of age to get dancing.

Hrithik, who is evidently impressed with the spirit of his mother, gushed about her in one of the captions and wrote, You know you have made a chartbuster when your mom has a day to learn the hook and still looks like a million bucks doing it! Mama you are great, I love you.” It is not the first incident where Pinkie Roshan has demonstrated her dancing talent before, she has done so on a number of occasions to the songs of her son like collaborations like Ghungroo in the original War. Her ability to live her full life and passion to dance can be attributed to the close family relationship she has.

Fitness and Family Bond

The video of Pinkie Roshan dancing carries significant force in evidence of her efforts toward exercising fitness. She regularly posts on her social media about her exercise regimens and active lifestyle, making herself an inspiration to many people by taking pride in their health and mind. This new dance recital is the perfect union of her interests in dance, fitness and honoring her son and his achievement.

The video gives an indication of the affectionate and caring relation between Hrithik and his mother and the robust nature of family that the star has been unchangeable in his life. It is a kind of saccharine reminder that even somebody as globally famous as he is feels happy and proud in the achievement of his mother, however small or vast.

A Viral Celebration

The video soon went viral with several celebrities commenting on it like the co-star of Hrithik Kiara Advani, his former wife Sussanne Khan, and actress Priyanka Chopra. The beauty of the mother-son moment is emphasized by their love-saturated emotions and admiration induced by seeing a beautiful moment between this mother and son. The sweet family moment has turned into a valuable marketing asset as the viral video became a great way to popularize the song and the movie, with fans distributing the video and expressing their anticipations towards War 2.

The fact that people were really fond of seeing Pinkie Roshan dancing shows the timeless qualities and identifiability of a pure family spontaneity shared on social media.

