Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Rs 1390 Crore Globally, Joins Blockbuster Movies Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 Club

Dhurandhar 2 has finally started slowing down starting from Monday, a phase most films face much earlier. The spy thriller has already earned Rs 1390 crore worldwide in just 12 days, making it a huge blockbuster.

Now, the challenge is to maintain this pace and try to surpass Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and eventually Dangal on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The Ranveer Singh film had a huge opening in theatres, earning Rs 240 crore worldwide on its first dya, including Rs 75 crore from paid previews. In just one week, it crossed Rs 1000 crore, becoming the second-fastest film to do so after Pushpa 2.

The film continued its strong run over the second weekend earning more than Rs 170 crore in India alone, more than what many films make in their opening weekends. This pushed its domestic total to Rs 847 crore net setting a new record for Bollywood.

On Monday, collections dropped for the first time but the film still managed to earn Rs 25 crore in India.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has now reached Rs 872 crore net in India within 12 days. It is now behind only Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 in terms of domestic box office collections.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film has also done extremely well overseas. It started strong with $7 million and earned over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Even though collections slowed during the weekdays, they picked up again in the second weekend. On Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned nearly $1 million overseas taking its total international earnings to around $38 million.

With this it has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, beating the record held for nine years by Baahubali 2.

Overall the film’s worldwide collection has now reached about Rs 1392 crore. It is currently behind only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 in the list of highest-grossing Indian films.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 was not released in Gulf countries, yet it has still made it into the top 15 Indian films in terms of overseas earnings. Its $38 million collection has even crossed the lifetime earnings of classics like Bobby, Sholay, and Pushpa 2.

About Dhurandhar 2

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar was released on March 19.

The first Dhurandhar film earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide and is still running in theatres even three months after its December release. Meanwhile, the sequel is expected to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark.

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