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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

King faces a setback as its Dubai shoot is cancelled due to Middle East tensions. Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand will now recreate the key desert sequence in Mumbai to ensure safety and stay on schedule.

shahrukh khan's King Dubai Shoot cancelled
shahrukh khan's King Dubai Shoot cancelled

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 31, 2026 01:16:26 IST

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Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film King is now facing a production setback after the planned Dubai shooting is cancelled due to ongoing tension in the middle east.  

Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King was all set to shoot a major desert sequence in Dubai featuring mega star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Anil Kapoor. 

Iran US war impact on King shooting 

According to recent media reports, the production team has secured all necessary permissions and was preparing for a week-long shoot beginning in early April. However, the increasing tension linked to the ongoing US Israel and Iran war prompted the makers to reconsider the international schedule. The team has priorities the safety of the cast and crew; the production team has decided to cancel the Dubai schedule. 

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As per a report on tabloid “The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew’s safety.” 

King Climax

The desert sequence is considered one of the key action scenes of the movie and now it will be recreated in Mumbai. Media report claim that a large-scale set is being constructed in a Vile Parle studio to replicate the desert environment. 

The source describes “They’ve gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat.” 

Instead of the disruption, the makers of the film have moved quickly to ensure that the overall production timeline remains unaffected. The shift to Mumbai reflects the team’s adaptability in managing unforeseen global challenges without compromising the film’s scale and vision. 

King marks a significant collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand after the success of their blockbuster Pathaan. The film also holds special significance as it features Suhana Khan alongside her father in a major theatrical project. 

King Cast 

The cast of King features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.  

Also Read: Four More Shots Please Star Sayani Gupta Steps Into Production, Launches Banner Of Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM) With Debut Short Movie ‘Aasmani’

 

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Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

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Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

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Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule
Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule
Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule
Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

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