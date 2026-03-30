Four More Shots Please Star Sayani Gupta Steps Into Production, Launches Banner Of Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM) With Debut Short Movie ‘Aasmani’

Actor Sayani Gupta has ventured into production with the launch of her banner, Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM), marking a new chapter in her creative journey. The banner’s first project will be her directorial debut short film, Aasmani.

After spending over a decade working across films and streaming platforms, Sayani shared that her shift towards production is driven by a desire to engage more deeply with the art of storytelling.

“It has been a long dream. I’ve been wanting tell a certain kind of stories and the idea is to be able to create an enabling space for collaboration. We will go slowly but steadily, concentrating on one film at a time. For us the quality of writing, craft, storytelling will always take precedence.. and for that to happen, the right kind of time, care and attention needs to be given to every project,” she said in a statement.

‘Aasmani’, which marks SGM’s first production, features Revathy along with Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul. The film has been written, directed and produced by Sayani, as per the press release.

While the actor has earlier co-produced projects such as ‘Where the Winds Blow’, ‘Upar Neeche’, and short films like ‘Dear Men’ and Oscar-qualifying ‘Shameless’, ‘Aasmani’ is her first full-scale production.

Sayani spent over a year scouting locations across Maharashtra, eventually choosing Pune as the base, owing to her association with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

The film is backed by the Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts and One India Stories, and brings together executive producers Nikkhil Advani, Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane.

The actor also shared that she is currently working on two international co-productions in different genres, further expanding her journey as a producer, as per the press release.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online