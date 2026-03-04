Dhurandhar 2 Leaves Toxic Behind In North America, Ranveer Singh Film Silently Crosses $100K Before Release

The global box office is currently witnessing a high-stakes showdown as the advance booking window for the March 19 mega-clash opens in international circuits.

The spy-thriller sequel Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh, has achieved a dominant position in North American box office results against the expected success of Yash’s film Toxic.

Early trade reports indicate a massive surge in interest for the Aditya Dhar directorial, with the film officially crossing the $100,000 USD mark in premiere presales.

The two films show extensive appeal throughout India, but the spy franchise, which has already established itself in the US and Canadian markets, proves to have better chances than the toxic gangster movie.

Global Pre-Sales Momentum and North America Market Dominance

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking sees a significant increase, which shows that Western audiences now have a stronger preference for exciting spy action movies.

The data shows that the film has reached beyond 350 theater showings, which span more than 200 locations throughout the United States, while its first-day ticket sales exceed those of its rival by almost ten times.

The domination of this record-breaking success comes from its previous movie, which built a dedicated fanbase in international markets.

The full show schedule for Toxic will help the movie gain viewers, but Ranveer Singh’s project has already achieved a strong opening with $100K, which serves as the highest standard yet for Indian movies to reach during the 2026 spring season.

Competitive Theatrical Footprint and Screen Allocation Dynamics

The box office contest between two movies depends on their competing distribution strategy, which they use to show Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic at different locations.

The Ranveer Singh-led sequel currently operates at more locations, which results in higher revenue because of its special IMAX and 4DX showtimes.

Yash’s Toxic movie uses a staggered release pattern because major North American theaters have not yet begun to sell their entire showtime for the day.

Trade analysts observe that the current popularity gap between Yash and his massive “Rocking Star” following will increase his chances to compete as the March 19 release date approaches.

