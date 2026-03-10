LIVE TV
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is generating massive buzz ahead of its March 19 release, with paid preview tickets in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai soaring up to Rs 2400 to Rs 3100.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 10, 2026 17:21:22 IST

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

The upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2 also called as “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” is already creating huge excitement among fans even before its official release, with ticket prices in Delhi-NCR soaring to unusually high levels as advance bookings and paid preview shows open across theatres. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and is directed by Aditya Dhar, the filmmaker behind the hit war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.

According to reports, the makers have announced special paid preview screenings on March 18, one day before the film’s official theatrical release on March 19, 2026. These preview shows have generated massive interest among audiences, and many theatres in Delhi-NCR have already started filling up despite high ticket prices.

Dhurandhar 2 Prices In Mumbai And Delhi on BookMyShow And District

Prices in Mumbai on BookMyShow are as high as Rs 3100, while in Delhi it is as high as 2300. Similarly on District the prices in Delhi go as high as Rs 2400 and 2550, respectively. 

Ticket prices for these preview screenings vary widely depending on the theatre and seat category. Reports show that basic seats start from around Rs 300, while premium seats in major multiplex chains have climbed dramatically. In some locations in Delhi-NCR, premium tickets have gone up to Rs 2,400, making them among the most expensive preview tickets for a Hindi film this year.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Off To Strong Start

The high prices have not slowed demand. According to early booking data from theatre chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, more than 40,000 tickets were sold within hours of the preview bookings opening, generating around Rs 5 crore in revenue even before the film’s official release.

The hype and buzz around the film is because of the success of the first Dhurandhar film and the strong buzz created by the sequel’s trailer. The movie has been promoted as a large-scale action-espionage thriller and is expected to attract audiences across the country. Industry observers believe the early booking numbers show strong potential for a big opening weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 Expands With Pan-India Release Strategy

Another major factor which is boosting the film’s prospects is its wide release in so many regional languages. The first film was only released in Hindi while Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This plan is aimed at expanding the film’s reach across India and tapping into the growing pan-India film market.

The film also benefits from a clearer release window. It was originally expected to clash with the action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults which stars Yash. However, the makers of Toxic postponed their film’s release to June 4, reportedly due to sensitivities surrounding the ongoing Middle East conflict and the film’s themes.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:21 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

QUICK LINKS