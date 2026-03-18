The first reviews of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge are out on X, and fans are already calling it a cinematic spectacle. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane revenge thriller starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari promises blood-filled action, intense performances, and a gripping climax that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.







First Reactions: Ranveer Singh

Social media reactions are overwhelmingly positive. A Twitter user (@CinemaMadness24) who attended the paid preview called the film “complete entertainment” and “jabardast”. According to the review, Ranveer Singh is in full beast mode, delivering a powerhouse performance as Hamza. The review added that even though the film runs close to four hours, it never feels boring, keeping viewers hooked from start to finish.

#Dhurandhar2 -First REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 The first half (around 2 hours 10 minutes) is absolutely zabardast. From the very beginning the film grabs your attention and never lets go. Ranveer Singh is in complete BEAST MODE throughout the film. His screen presence and intensity are… pic.twitter.com/kbhD6hg1Wi — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 13, 2026







Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised the film for its scale and impact, calling it a “SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence” and asserting that Aditya Dhar is redefining cinematic storytelling. Varma even urged international directors like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan not to miss the first-day, first-show experience of Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Review out of Tickets

The film continues the story from the 2025 blockbuster, with Hamza infiltrating Karachi’s underworld to dismantle terror networks and confront the mysterious Bade Sahab. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. Surprise cameo appearances by Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, and Emraan Hashmi have also been reported, adding to the buzz.

#Dhurandhar2 – Just watched

Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #RanveerSingh delivers a total paisa-vasool performance with high-octane action & an intense India vs Pakistan backdrop 🔥

And that surprise cameo will win your heart💥#Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevengeReview… pic.twitter.com/9DXWp6MzZ7 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 18, 2026







Dhurandhar 2 Review : How to Book Last-Minute Tickets

With paid previews starting on March 18 at 5 pm and the official release on March 19, tickets are selling fast. Major cities like Delhi and Mumbai have already reported housefull shows for March 18. Fans can still grab last-minute tickets on BookMyShow to catch the revenge thriller before it officially releases nationwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Review:

From explosive action sequences to a gripping storyline and Ranveer Singh’s commanding performance, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year. Fans are advised to book their tickets fast to witness Hamza’s ultimate badla on the big screen.

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