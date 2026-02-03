‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Unleashes Intensity, Promises To Set The Screen On Fire On March 19

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Aditya Dhar has finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2, setting the tone for a brutal, high-octane cinematic experience. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the teaser offers a glimpse into a dark, revenge-driven world packed with raw intensity and explosive action with the tagline “Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi.” Adding to the excitement, the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, sending fans into a frenzy once again after the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser is scheduled to release today, February 3, 2026, at 12:12 pm. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the teaser is expected to offer a gripping glimpse into the film’s intensity and revenge-driven narrative. With its promise of intense action, blood-soaked sequences, and a fierce avatar of Ranveer Singh, anticipation among fans is running high as audiences eagerly await the explosive first look.







Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on 19th March 2026. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s movie is releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The story is set to revolve around Ranveer Singh, an undercover agent, who has managed to successfully penetrate Pakistan’s criminal underworld.

Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to unveil the poster of Dhurandhar 2, accompanying it with the powerful caption, ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’. The post instantly caught fans’ attention, sparking widespread excitement and speculation about the film’s next chapter in the blockbuster spy franchise, while further building anticipation for the upcoming teaser revealed today.







Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more in prominent roles.

