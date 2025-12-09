LIVE TV
Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna: His Net Worth, Luxury Real Estate And Private Lifestyle Might Surprise You

Dhurandhar: Bollywood Actor Akshaye Khanna is once again trending, thanks to his powerful performance in Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Rahman Dakait especially his intense desert entry sequence, has gone viral, turning into one of the most shared moments from the film on social media. Amid the buzz, fans are also curious about his earnings, real estate and luxury possessions. Here’s a breakdown.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 9, 2025 19:16:35 IST

Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna is once again trending, thanks to his powerful performance in Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Rahman Dakait especially his intense desert entry sequence, has gone viral, turning into one of the most shared moments from the film on social media. Amid the buzz, fans are also curious about his earnings, real estate and luxury possessions. Here’s a breakdown.

In movie ‘Dhurandhar’, Akshaye’s desert-set entry complete with dark sunglasses and a composed yet menacing aura has gone viral across Instagram reels. The sequence even boosted the popularity of the Bahraini rap track FA9LA, which now has thousands of fan edits attached to the scene.

What Is Akshaye Khanna’s Net Worth

As per available reports, Akshaye Khanna’s estimated net worth is around ₹167 crore. Unlike most celebrities today, he prefers staying away from social media and typically keeps his personal life guarded. His earnings come from selective roles, strategic investments and long-term industry presence.

Premium Mumbai Properties

Akshaye reportedly owns premium properties in Mumbai’s top neighbourhoods such as Juhu, Malabar Hill and Tardeo. Estimates suggest that his real-estate portfolio alone crosses ₹100 crore, placing him among the city’s elite property owners.

Luxury & Performance Cars

His car garage features a refined selection including:

  1. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  2. BMW 5 Series
  3. Toyota Fortuner

Despite owning high-end vehicles and expensive residences, Akshaye is known for his low-profile lifestyle and old-school personality—far from today’s digital-heavy celebrity culture.

Early Years, Recognition And Film Journey

Akshaye entered Bollywood in 1997 with Himalay Putra, but it was J.P. Dutta’s Border released the same year that earned him critical acclaim.

Although he hails from a legendary film family, being the son of the late Vinod Khanna, Akshaye has built a career defined by unconventional roles and selective choices. Some of his most noted films include Humraaz, Dil Chahta Hai, Hungama, Hulchul, Drishyam 2 and the 2025 film Chhaava, where he appeared as the antagonist.

(Disclaimer: The financial figures mentioned here are based on publicly available information and should be treated as approximate estimates unless stated otherwise. Every effort is made to ensure accuracy, and in some cases, details may include inputs from celebrities or their official representatives.)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 7:06 PM IST
