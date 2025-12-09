LIVE TV
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: From Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle to Jacob Elordi Frankenstein – Check Full Winner list

Celebrating the top achievements in film and television over the past year, the Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, with Nikki Glaser hosting. Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced the nominees during a live event. Leading the pack this year is Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which secured nine major nominations, making it the most-nominated film heading into the January awards night.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 9, 2025 16:52:10 IST

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were revealed on Monday in Beverly Hills. Celebrating the top achievements in film and television over the past year, the ceremony is scheduled for January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, with Nikki Glaser hosting. Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced the nominees during a live event.

Leading the pack this year is Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which secured nine major nominations, making it the most-nominated film heading into the January awards night. 

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: Full Nomination List 

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nominees
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nominees
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture (Drama)

Actor Film
Jessie Buckley Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence Die My Love
Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson Hedda
Eva Victor Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture (Drama)

Actor Film
Joel Edgerton Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan Sinners
Wagner Moura The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Actor Film
Rose Byrne If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Actor Film
Benicio Del Toro One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi Frankenstein
Paul Mescal Hamnet
Sean Penn One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Actor Film
Emily Blunt The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan Weapons
Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another

Best Director – Motion Picture

Director Film
Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler Sinners
Guillermo del Toro Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Nominees
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Nominees
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Composer Film
Alexandre Desplat Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson Sinners
Jonny Greenwood One Battle After Another
Max Richter Hamnet
Hans Zimmer F1: The Movie
Kangding Ray Sirāt

Best Song – Motion Picture

Song Film
Dream as One Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You Sinners
No Place Like Home Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams Train Dreams

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Nominees
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Nominees
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Television Series – Drama

Nominees
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Actress – TV Drama

Actor Series
Kathy Bates Matlock
Britt Lower Severance
Helen Mirren MobLand
Bella Ramsey The Last of Us
Keri Russell The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn Pluribus

Best Actor – TV Drama

Actor Series
Sterling K. Brown Paradise
Diego Luna Andor
Gary Oldman Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo Task
Adam Scott Severance
Noah Wyle The Pitt

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Nominees
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best Actress – TV Musical/Comedy

Actor Series
Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri The Bear
Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne Poker Face
Jenna Ortega Wednesday
Jean Smart Hacks

Best Actor – TV Musical/Comedy

Actor Series
Adam Brody Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell Chad Powers
Seth Rogen The Studio
Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White The Bear

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Actor Series
Carrie Coon The White Lotus
Erin Doherty Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder Hacks
Catherine O’Hara The Studio
Parker Posey The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Actor Series
Owen Cooper Adolescence
Billy Crudup The Morning Show
Walton Goggins The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman Severance
Ashley Walters Adolescence

Best Limited / Anthology Series or TV Movie

Nominees
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Best Actress – Limited/Anthology/TV Movie

Actor Series
Claire Danes The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried Long Bright River
Sarah Snook All Her Fault
Michelle Williams Dying for Sex
Robin Wright The Girlfriend

Best Actor – Limited/Anthology/TV Movie

Actor Series
Jacob Elordi The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti Black Mirror
Stephen Graham Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys The Beast in Me

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Nominees
Bill Maher
Brett Goldstein
Kevin Hart
Kumail Nanjiani
Ricky Gervais
Sarah Silverman

Best Podcast

Nominees
SmartLess
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Call Her Daddy
Up First
First published on: Dec 9, 2025 4:52 PM IST
