Golden Globe Nominations 2026: From Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle to Jacob Elordi Frankenstein – Check Full Winner list

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were revealed on Monday in Beverly Hills. Celebrating the top achievements in film and television over the past year, the ceremony is scheduled for January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, with Nikki Glaser hosting. Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced the nominees during a live event.
Leading the pack this year is Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which secured nine major nominations, making it the most-nominated film heading into the January awards night.
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: Full Nomination List
Best Motion Picture – Drama
|Nominees
|Frankenstein
|Hamnet
|It Was Just an Accident
|The Secret Agent
|Sentimental Value
|Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
|Nominees
|Blue Moon
|Bugonia
|Marty Supreme
|No Other Choice
|Nouvelle Vague
|One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture (Drama)
|Actor
|Film
|Jessie Buckley
|Hamnet
|Jennifer Lawrence
|Die My Love
|Renate Reinsve
|Sentimental Value
|Julia Roberts
|After the Hunt
|Tessa Thompson
|Hedda
|Eva Victor
|Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture (Drama)
|Actor
|Film
|Joel Edgerton
|Train Dreams
|Oscar Isaac
|Frankenstein
|Dwayne Johnson
|The Smashing Machine
|Michael B. Jordan
|Sinners
|Wagner Moura
|The Secret Agent
|Jeremy Allen White
|Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
|Actor
|Film
|Rose Byrne
|If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
|Cynthia Erivo
|Wicked: For Good
|Kate Hudson
|Song Sung Blue
|Chase Infiniti
|One Battle After Another
|Amanda Seyfried
|The Testament of Ann Lee
|Emma Stone
|Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
|Actor
|Film
|Benicio Del Toro
|One Battle After Another
|Jacob Elordi
|Frankenstein
|Paul Mescal
|Hamnet
|Sean Penn
|One Battle After Another
|Adam Sandler
|Jay Kelly
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
|Actor
|Film
|Emily Blunt
|The Smashing Machine
|Elle Fanning
|Sentimental Value
|Ariana Grande
|Wicked: For Good
|Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
|Sentimental Value
|Amy Madigan
|Weapons
|Teyana Taylor
|One Battle After Another
Best Director – Motion Picture
|Director
|Film
|Paul Thomas Anderson
|One Battle After Another
|Ryan Coogler
|Sinners
|Guillermo del Toro
|Frankenstein
|Jafar Panahi
|It Was Just an Accident
|Joachim Trier
|Sentimental Value
|Chloé Zhao
|Hamnet
Best Motion Picture – Animated
|Nominees
|Arco
|Demon Slayer
|Elio
|KPop Demon Hunters
|Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
|Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
|Nominees
|It Was Just an Accident
|No Other Choice
|The Secret Agent
|Sentimental Value
|Sirāt
|The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
|Composer
|Film
|Alexandre Desplat
|Frankenstein
|Ludwig Göransson
|Sinners
|Jonny Greenwood
|One Battle After Another
|Max Richter
|Hamnet
|Hans Zimmer
|F1: The Movie
|Kangding Ray
|Sirāt
Best Song – Motion Picture
|Song
|Film
|Dream as One
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|Golden
|KPop Demon Hunters
|I Lied to You
|Sinners
|No Place Like Home
|Wicked: For Good
|The Girl in the Bubble
|Wicked: For Good
|Train Dreams
|Train Dreams
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
|Nominees
|One Battle After Another
|Marty Supreme
|Sinners
|It Was Just an Accident
|Sentimental Value
|Hamnet
Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
|Nominees
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|F1
|KPop Demon Hunters
|Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
|Sinners
|Weapons
|Wicked: For Good
|Zootopia 2
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series – Drama
|Nominees
|The Diplomat
|The Pitt
|Pluribus
|Severance
|Slow Horses
|The White Lotus
Best Actress – TV Drama
|Actor
|Series
|Kathy Bates
|Matlock
|Britt Lower
|Severance
|Helen Mirren
|MobLand
|Bella Ramsey
|The Last of Us
|Keri Russell
|The Diplomat
|Rhea Seehorn
|Pluribus
Best Actor – TV Drama
|Actor
|Series
|Sterling K. Brown
|Paradise
|Diego Luna
|Andor
|Gary Oldman
|Slow Horses
|Mark Ruffalo
|Task
|Adam Scott
|Severance
|Noah Wyle
|The Pitt
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
|Nominees
|Abbott Elementary
|The Bear
|Hacks
|Nobody Wants This
|Only Murders in the Building
|The Studio
Best Actress – TV Musical/Comedy
|Actor
|Series
|Kristen Bell
|Nobody Wants This
|Ayo Edebiri
|The Bear
|Selena Gomez
|Only Murders in the Building
|Natasha Lyonne
|Poker Face
|Jenna Ortega
|Wednesday
|Jean Smart
|Hacks
Best Actor – TV Musical/Comedy
|Actor
|Series
|Adam Brody
|Nobody Wants This
|Steve Martin
|Only Murders in the Building
|Glen Powell
|Chad Powers
|Seth Rogen
|The Studio
|Martin Short
|Only Murders in the Building
|Jeremy Allen White
|The Bear
Best Supporting Actress – Television
|Actor
|Series
|Carrie Coon
|The White Lotus
|Erin Doherty
|Adolescence
|Hannah Einbinder
|Hacks
|Catherine O’Hara
|The Studio
|Parker Posey
|The White Lotus
|Aimee Lou Wood
|The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television
|Actor
|Series
|Owen Cooper
|Adolescence
|Billy Crudup
|The Morning Show
|Walton Goggins
|The White Lotus
|Jason Isaacs
|The White Lotus
|Tramell Tillman
|Severance
|Ashley Walters
|Adolescence
Best Limited / Anthology Series or TV Movie
|Nominees
|Adolescence
|All Her Fault
|The Beast in Me
|Black Mirror
|Dying for Sex
|The Girlfriend
Best Actress – Limited/Anthology/TV Movie
|Actor
|Series
|Claire Danes
|The Beast in Me
|Rashida Jones
|Black Mirror
|Amanda Seyfried
|Long Bright River
|Sarah Snook
|All Her Fault
|Michelle Williams
|Dying for Sex
|Robin Wright
|The Girlfriend
Best Actor – Limited/Anthology/TV Movie
|Actor
|Series
|Jacob Elordi
|The Narrow Road to the Deep North
|Paul Giamatti
|Black Mirror
|Stephen Graham
|Adolescence
|Charlie Hunnam
|Monster: The Ed Gein Story
|Jude Law
|Black Rabbit
|Matthew Rhys
|The Beast in Me
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
|Nominees
|Bill Maher
|Brett Goldstein
|Kevin Hart
|Kumail Nanjiani
|Ricky Gervais
|Sarah Silverman
Best Podcast
|Nominees
|SmartLess
|Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
|Good Hang with Amy Poehler
|The Mel Robbins Podcast
|Call Her Daddy
|Up First
