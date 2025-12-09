Golden Globe Nominations 2026: From Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle to Jacob Elordi Frankenstein – Check Full Winner list

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were revealed on Monday in Beverly Hills. Celebrating the top achievements in film and television over the past year, the ceremony is scheduled for January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, with Nikki Glaser hosting. Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced the nominees during a live event.

Leading the pack this year is Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which secured nine major nominations, making it the most-nominated film heading into the January awards night.

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: Full Nomination List

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nominees Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nominees Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture (Drama)

Actor Film Jessie Buckley Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence Die My Love Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value Julia Roberts After the Hunt Tessa Thompson Hedda Eva Victor Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture (Drama)

Actor Film Joel Edgerton Train Dreams Oscar Isaac Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan Sinners Wagner Moura The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Actor Film Rose Byrne If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Cynthia Erivo Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Actor Film Benicio Del Toro One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi Frankenstein Paul Mescal Hamnet Sean Penn One Battle After Another Adam Sandler Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Actor Film Emily Blunt The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning Sentimental Value Ariana Grande Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Sentimental Value Amy Madigan Weapons Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another

Best Director – Motion Picture

Director Film Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler Sinners Guillermo del Toro Frankenstein Jafar Panahi It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier Sentimental Value Chloé Zhao Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Nominees Arco Demon Slayer Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Nominees It Was Just an Accident No Other Choice The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sirāt The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Composer Film Alexandre Desplat Frankenstein Ludwig Göransson Sinners Jonny Greenwood One Battle After Another Max Richter Hamnet Hans Zimmer F1: The Movie Kangding Ray Sirāt

Best Song – Motion Picture

Song Film Dream as One Avatar: Fire and Ash Golden KPop Demon Hunters I Lied to You Sinners No Place Like Home Wicked: For Good The Girl in the Bubble Wicked: For Good Train Dreams Train Dreams

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Nominees One Battle After Another Marty Supreme Sinners It Was Just an Accident Sentimental Value Hamnet

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Nominees Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sinners Weapons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Television Series – Drama

Nominees The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus

Best Actress – TV Drama

Actor Series Kathy Bates Matlock Britt Lower Severance Helen Mirren MobLand Bella Ramsey The Last of Us Keri Russell The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn Pluribus

Best Actor – TV Drama

Actor Series Sterling K. Brown Paradise Diego Luna Andor Gary Oldman Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo Task Adam Scott Severance Noah Wyle The Pitt

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Nominees Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio

Best Actress – TV Musical/Comedy

Actor Series Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This Ayo Edebiri The Bear Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne Poker Face Jenna Ortega Wednesday Jean Smart Hacks

Best Actor – TV Musical/Comedy

Actor Series Adam Brody Nobody Wants This Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building Glen Powell Chad Powers Seth Rogen The Studio Martin Short Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White The Bear

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Actor Series Carrie Coon The White Lotus Erin Doherty Adolescence Hannah Einbinder Hacks Catherine O’Hara The Studio Parker Posey The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Actor Series Owen Cooper Adolescence Billy Crudup The Morning Show Walton Goggins The White Lotus Jason Isaacs The White Lotus Tramell Tillman Severance Ashley Walters Adolescence

Best Limited / Anthology Series or TV Movie

Nominees Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast in Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend

Best Actress – Limited/Anthology/TV Movie

Actor Series Claire Danes The Beast in Me Rashida Jones Black Mirror Amanda Seyfried Long Bright River Sarah Snook All Her Fault Michelle Williams Dying for Sex Robin Wright The Girlfriend

Best Actor – Limited/Anthology/TV Movie

Actor Series Jacob Elordi The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti Black Mirror Stephen Graham Adolescence Charlie Hunnam Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys The Beast in Me

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Nominees Bill Maher Brett Goldstein Kevin Hart Kumail Nanjiani Ricky Gervais Sarah Silverman

Best Podcast

Nominees SmartLess Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Good Hang with Amy Poehler The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy Up First