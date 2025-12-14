LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Dhurandhar' Actor Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Partner Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Togetherness

Arjun Rampal Engagement: Actor Arjun Rampal has officially confirmed his engagement to longtime partner and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, marking a major personal milestone as he enjoys strong box-office success with his latest film, Dhurandhar. The actor, who plays the role of Major Iqbal in the December 5 release, has been receiving praise for his performance, with the film nearing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 14, 2025 06:39:22 IST

Arjun Rampal Engagement: Actor Arjun Rampal has officially confirmed his engagement to longtime partner and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, marking a major personal milestone as he enjoys strong box-office success with his latest film, Dhurandhar. The actor, who plays Major Iqbal in the December 5 release, has been receiving praise for his performance, with the film nearing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.

Engagement Revealed On Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast

The engagement was revealed during a candid conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2. On Saturday, Rhea shared a teaser clip from the upcoming episode featuring Rampal and Gabriella discussing their relationship, family life, and views on marriage.

In the clip, Gabriella hinted at their future together, saying they were not married yet and leaving the possibility open. Rampal then surprised listeners by confirming the news. “We are engaged. We just broke it on your show,” he said, making the announcement public for the first time.

Parenthood, Loss, And Honest Conversations

During the discussion, Gabriella spoke about how becoming a parent changed her understanding of unconditional love, explaining how love takes on a deeper meaning after having children. The couple, who have been together since 2019, are parents to two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Rampal also opened up about the emotional impact of losing his mother, Gwen Rampal, in 2018. Reflecting on grief, he described the loss of a parent as irreplaceable, calling it akin to losing a part of oneself. The conversation balanced emotional depth with lighter moments, including Rampal’s humorous admission about his first impression of Gabriella, which drew laughter.

Blended Family And New Chapter Ahead

Arjun Rampal was previously married to model Mehr Jesia, with whom he shares two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. Despite their separation, the former couple continues to co-parent their children.

The engagement marks a new chapter for Rampal and Demetriades, who have steadily built their relationship away from the spotlight. With both personal happiness and professional success aligning, the couple now looks ahead to the next phase of their journey together.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 6:39 AM IST
QUICK LINKS