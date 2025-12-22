LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Makes Dhoom in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Becomes Most Pirated Film With Over 2 Million Downloads Despite Ban

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly emerged as the most pirated film in Pakistan despite being officially banned there by nearly 2 million illegal downloads. Reports suggest that Pakistani audiences are watching Dhurandhar via torrent sites, Telegram groups, underground streaming links, and VPN services.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 22, 2025 16:28:28 IST

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly emerged as the most pirated film in Pakistan despite being officially banned there. According to trade and media reports, the movie has recorded nearly 2 million illegal downloads within just two weeks of its release, surpassing previous piracy records set by Rajnikanth’s 2.0 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. 

Dhurandhar Becomes Most Pirated Film in Pakistan 

As per reports, Dhurandhar has become the most pirated Indian film in Pakistan. Despite being officially banned in the country, the spy thriller has witnessed a massive surge in illegal downloads, highlighting how restrictions have failed to curb Aditya Dhar’s movie’s reach and instead fueled unprecedented online circulation. 

How Pakistani Viewers Are Illegally Downloading Dhurandhar?

 Reports suggest that Pakistani audiences are watching Dhurandhar via torrent sites, Telegram groups, underground streaming links, and VPN services. It is also claimed that servers located in countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Malaysia are being used to funnel illegal access to the film into Pakistan. 

Dhurandhar Banned in Pakistan 

Pakistan and a few Gulf nations have imposed a ban on the screening of Dhurandhar, citing allegations of “negative propaganda.” Despite these restrictions, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office in other parts of the world, showing little impact from the ban. 

Pakistan authorities have made repeated efforts to block Dhurandhar’s reach, but those attempts appear to have fallen short in the digital age. Reports suggest that Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus has been unable to curb the film’s online circulation, with the blackout proving ineffective. 

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection 

Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-led film has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in worldwide earnings, cementing its massive appeal both in India and overseas. Despite strong competition from Hollywood release Avatar: Fire & Ash, the film has maintained steady momentum by earning Rs 790.75 crore since its release in India.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Overtakes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Enter Top 10 Indian Films of All Time 

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 3:56 PM IST
Tags: Akshaye KhannaDhurandharDhurandhar download in pakistanDhurandhar illegal downloadDhurandhar in pakistanDhurandhar pirated downloadhome-hero-pos-12pakistanranveer singh

