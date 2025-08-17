Did Fahadh Faasil Miss His Chance With Oscar-Winning Director Alejandro Inarritu? Actor Opens Up

Fahadh Faasil, who is one of the most rounded actors in Indian cinema and the recipient of some of the most prestigious awards like the Best Actor at the 2021 National Film Awards, has just shared a very interesting tale of a close encounter that would have given him a chance to act in a film by the legendary director Alejandro G. Iinarruso, whose name is etched in the history of the Academy awards by his blockbuster hits like Birdman and The Revenant.

Although this opportunity sadly did not come true, Faasil describes his memory around the importance of the surprising twists and turns in the career of an actor. He described the experience in a very open interview, saying how the project was one that it could have worked in partnership with, but sadly did not proceed further due to several logistical challenges.

Faasil said how much he admired Iinarritu work and how much it works wonders on him as an artist, he admitted that even the thought of collaborating with such a giant in the realm of cinematic work, was in itself, a milestone in his career.

The Backstory: A Glimpse Into A Global Project

The book started with the protagonist, Faasil being offered a role in a foreign film. The information is sparse, but the actor was being considered to play a role which would have seen him on a world stage alongside a director whose movies are considered technologically brilliant and gut-wrenchingly emotional. This was no passing thought, it was a serious reflection that entailed talks and an exchange of ideas.

Nonetheless, scheduling issues and the logistical challenges of filmmaking in the country in question ended up as either tabling of the project or the recasting of the film with a different star. The fact that Faasil shares some of the negotiations and close partnerships that he was almost involved in is itself an exception to see how many projects in the film industry fail to get through.

The Silver Lining: A Learning Experience

Faasil regards failure to win such an opportunity as one of the lessons, whereas it can be very disappointing to other interested people. He also pointed out that such experiences are a part of an artist’s development. Even just being considered to work with a director of the caliber of Inarritu is going to make an actor reconsider his/her art compelling him/her to think outside of the box.

Being known as a man devoted to his work, Faasil found the inspiration in just a thought of working with a director that demands such absolute devotion of his performers. The tragic event did not dampen his enthusiasm as it only gave him more zeal to pursue cinema and made him more convinced of the unpredictability and yet the rewarding aspect of the career in acting.

