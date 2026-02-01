LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Govinda Date His Former Co-Star Neelam Kothari In The 90s’? Actress Reveals, ‘Yeh Sach…’

Neelam Kothari breaks her three-decade silence, denying longstanding rumours of a romantic affair with Govinda in the 90s. She clarifies their iconic on-screen chemistry was purely professional, emphasizing respect and admiration, putting an end to decades of speculation.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 1, 2026 13:34:07 IST

The Bollywood music of the 1990s produced movies that featured intense romantic chemistry. The public found out about Govinda and Neelam Kothari because their romantic relationship on-screen created such strong connections that viewers believed their actual relationship continued after filming.

Govinda has expressed his feelings for Neelam throughout their relationship, but she has kept most of her emotions private until this moment. Neelam ended her three-decade silence to finally respond to the rumors that have persisted about her throughout her life.

Iconic On-Screen Chemistry and Professional Synergy

Neelam and Govinda established their professional relationship through a series of box-office hits, which created the 80s and 90s Hollywood movie industry. Starting with their debut collaboration in Ilzaam (1986), the duo became the gold standard for romantic pairings, which they proved by appearing in more than 12 films together, including Love 86 and Khudgarz.

Their connection developed through their shared dance rhythm and their authentic acting chemistry, which struck a strong connection with Indian viewers.

The industry buzzed with stories about their real-life romance, which Govinda had confirmed through his previous claims that she had made him “lost” to her charm, but their actual work relationship involved strict professional discipline.

The partnership between the two actors reached beyond their fame because it served as a main element that made 90s pop culture successful by drawing audiences to theaters.

Neelam Kothari’s Direct Refutation of Romantic Link-ups

The actress Neelam Kothari, through her rare moment of honesty, has officially ended the longstanding affair rumors by stating that they are complete fabrications.

Her answer to the ongoing reports about her past relationships from that time period showed both strength and kindness. She stated that she has deep admiration for Govinda because he is an exceptional person, yet the media created a false love story about them that did not exist.

Through her statement “Yeh sach nahi hai” (This is not true), Neelam has changed the historical account of their relationship. The explanation directs attention away from tabloid rumors while showing their important film history, which proves their bond existed through mutual respect and artistic ability, not through a secret romantic relationship.

Also Read: Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married At Udaipur Palace On Feb 2? Vlogger Reveals Unknown Details!

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 90s BollywoodgovindaNeelam Kothari

