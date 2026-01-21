Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

Nobody saw it coming, but Nana Patekar just walked out of the O Romeo trailer launch in Mumbai. He showed up right on tim actually, one of the earliest to arrive.

Nana Patekar Walks Out of O Romeo Trailer Launch

But then he ended up waiting around for more than an hour while Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, his co-stars, were nowhere to be seen.

After waiting it out, Nana’s team finally showed up, and that’s when he’d had enough. He left the event, and honestly, the news spread like wildfire. People couldn’t stop talking about it.

Vishal Bhardwaj reacts

Vishal Bhardwaj, the film’s director, ended up addressing the whole thing from the stage.

Vishal didn’t hold back. He said, “Nana’s left, but I still want to talk about him. He’s like that one naughty kid in class who bullies people, but you can’t help liking him. I’ve known Nana for 27 years, and this is the first time we’re working together. It would’ve been great if he’d stayed, but we kept him waiting for an hour and, true to form, he just got up and left. We didn’t mind. That’s just Nana being Nana.”

How did the Internet react?

About Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo

O Romeo isn’t just another movie; it brings Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj back together after more than ten years. These two last worked on Kaminey and Haider, both big hits with the critics.

This new film, supposedly based on real events, also stars Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri, and, of course, Nana Patekar. It hits theatres on February 13.

