LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar walked out of the O Romeo trailer launch in Mumbai after waiting over an hour for co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Nana Patekar walks out of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo trailer launch (PHOTO: X)
Nana Patekar walks out of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo trailer launch (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 21, 2026 18:02:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

Nobody saw it coming, but Nana Patekar just walked out of the O Romeo trailer launch in Mumbai. He showed up right on tim actually, one of the earliest to arrive.

You Might Be Interested In

Nana Patekar Walks Out of O Romeo Trailer Launch

But then he ended up waiting around for more than an hour while Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, his co-stars, were nowhere to be seen. 

After waiting it out, Nana’s team finally showed up, and that’s when he’d had enough. He left the event, and honestly, the news spread like wildfire. People couldn’t stop talking about it.

You Might Be Interested In

Vishal Bhardwaj reacts

Vishal Bhardwaj, the film’s director, ended up addressing the whole thing from the stage.

Vishal didn’t hold back. He said, “Nana’s left, but I still want to talk about him. He’s like that one naughty kid in class who bullies people, but you can’t help liking him. I’ve known Nana for 27 years, and this is the first time we’re working together. It would’ve been great if he’d stayed, but we kept him waiting for an hour and, true to form, he just got up and left. We didn’t mind. That’s just Nana being Nana.”

How did the Internet react? 

About Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo

O Romeo isn’t just another movie; it brings Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj back together after more than ten years. These two last worked on Kaminey and Haider, both big hits with the critics.

This new film, supposedly based on real events, also stars Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri, and, of course, Nana Patekar. It hits theatres on February 13.

ALSO READ: O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 6:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Nana PatekarO Romeo trailerShahid Kapoortriptii dimri

RELATED News

Where Is Shimjitha Musthafa, The Woman Who Abetted A 42-Year-Old Kerala Man’s Suicide Over A ‘Fake’ Sexual Harassment Video? All You Need To Know

O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Disturbing Incident: 2.5 Month Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted And Beaten By 20-Year-Old Man, Rescued After Locals Heard Its Cries Emerging From Toilet – Watch

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

India To Democratise AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Modi Government’s Plans To Slash Computing Costs And Introduce Techno-Legal Regulation At Davos 2026

Who Is Ben Mayes? England Batter Who Smashed 191 During U19 World Cup Clash Against Scotland

“I Feared Getting Killed”: Trump Reveals Why He Dropped The Plan To Rename “Gulf Of Mexico” As “Gulf Of Trump”

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’
Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’
Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’
Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

QUICK LINKS