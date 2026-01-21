O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

The trailer of O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has sparked mixed reactions online. While Shahid impressed viewers with his intense gangster avatar, glimpses of Nana Patekar struck a chord. Farida Jalal’s appearance emerged as a pleasant surprise. A section of the audience also expressed a desire to see more of the beloved Laila Majnu pairing of Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, leaving the internet divided and eager for more from the film.

O’Romeo Trailer

O’Romeo revolves around Haseen Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor, a character reportedly inspired by the life of gangster Hussain Ustara. Shahid is seen essaying the role of a hitman and contract killer who falls in love with Afsha, portrayed by Triptii Dimri. The film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani in key roles.







The trailer offers a peek into the film’s intense, high-octane action set pieces meant for the big screen. However, certain dialogues—particularly scenes where Ustara makes uncomfortable remarks to Afsha—have left several netizens cringing and sparked criticism online.

Internet Reactions

One user commented, “A little more over or Kabir Singh like sparkle, action is okay, overall 3/5, rest after watching the film.”

Second user said, “After so many years #KabirSingh Mass is BACK #ORomeo”

Another user commented, “Kabir romance within profession, yaha romance with action, nobody can stop O’ROMEO to became blockbuster

