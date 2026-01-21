LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 has intensified as fresh reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal may be joining Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sequel. Fans voicing their disapproval and bluntly declaring, “WE DON’T WANT THIS.”

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2?
Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 21, 2026 16:13:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 has intensified as fresh reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal may be joining Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sequel. While the makers have not confirmed the development, the possibility of the film expanding into a shared universe has already sparked strong reactions online, with many fans voicing their disapproval and bluntly declaring, “WE DON’T WANT THIS.”

You Might Be Interested In

Vicky Kaushal Role in Dhurandhar 2 

A source told Mid-Day that “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines. Vicky’s character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer’s character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

The source added that the cameo is expected to feature a few high-impact action sequences.

You Might Be Interested In

Internet Reactions 

Although the makers have yet to make any official announcement, the report spread rapidly online, triggering mixed, but largely negative, reactions from fans.

One user wrote, “I don’t think this can happen. Dhar is a very meticulous filmmaker; if these films were set in the same universe, he would have taken Paresh Rawal to play Ajit Doval, not Maddy.” 

Another user said, “Respectfully, WE DON’T WANT THIS. Can we please have Part 2 exclusively for Ranveer? Please leave this sequel be!” Another comment read, “This should never happen. I seriously hope this is just fake news or some PR gimmick.”

Third user commented, “Why am I not at all excited about this cameo? I wanted Dhurandhar to be exclusive and its own universe.”

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show, Beats Sacred Games and Heeramandi

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 release dateDhurandhar 2 vicky kaushalis vicky kaushal in Dhurandhar 2ranveer singhvicky kaushal part in Dhurandhar 2

RELATED News

Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show, Beats Sacred Games and Heeramandi

‘Daldal’ Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller | WATCH

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

LATEST NEWS

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Pay Tariffs Back’ If Supreme Court Overturns Levies

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

Who Is Ajaz Khan? Bigg Boss Fame And Actor Back In Spotlight As Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral

Deepfake Danger: Sudha Murty Warns Against AI Videos Misusing Her Image For Investment Scams

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’
Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’
Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’
Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

QUICK LINKS