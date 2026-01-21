Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 has intensified as fresh reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal may be joining Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sequel. While the makers have not confirmed the development, the possibility of the film expanding into a shared universe has already sparked strong reactions online, with many fans voicing their disapproval and bluntly declaring, “WE DON’T WANT THIS.”

Vicky Kaushal Role in Dhurandhar 2

A source told Mid-Day that “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines. Vicky’s character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer’s character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

The source added that the cameo is expected to feature a few high-impact action sequences.

Internet Reactions

Although the makers have yet to make any official announcement, the report spread rapidly online, triggering mixed, but largely negative, reactions from fans.

One user wrote, “I don’t think this can happen. Dhar is a very meticulous filmmaker; if these films were set in the same universe, he would have taken Paresh Rawal to play Ajit Doval, not Maddy.”

Another user said, “Respectfully, WE DON’T WANT THIS. Can we please have Part 2 exclusively for Ranveer? Please leave this sequel be!” Another comment read, “This should never happen. I seriously hope this is just fake news or some PR gimmick.”

Third user commented, “Why am I not at all excited about this cameo? I wanted Dhurandhar to be exclusive and its own universe.”

