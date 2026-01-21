Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show, Beats Sacred Games and Heeramandi

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, starring Emraan Hashmi, has created history on Netflix by becoming the platform’s No. 1 non-English show globally. The crime thriller has achieved a milestone that even hugely popular Indian series like Sacred Games and Heeramandi could not, marking the first time an Indian show has topped Netflix’s global non-English rankings and cementing its international appeal.

Taskaree Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show

According to Tumdum, Netflix’s official viewership tracer, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, created by Neeraj Pandey, secured the top spot among non-English shows globally for the week of January 12-18. The series clocked an impressive 5.4 million views during this period, comfortably outpacing Korean romantic comedy Can This Love Be Translated?, which ranked second with 4 million views.

Notably, the Korean show was released on January 16, meaning it achieved its viewership total in just three days, compared to seven days for Taskaree.

Despite this, the Emraan Hashmi-led series also surpassed other popular international titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 ( 2.8 million views), Alpha Males (2.6 million views), and the Queen of Flow (2.5 million views). No other Indian series featured in Netflix’s global top 10 list during the week.

Emraan Hashmi Calls Netflix No.1 Feat ‘Incredibly Gratifying’

Reacting to the show’s global success, Emraan Hashmi said, “Taskaree is a story we made with sincerity and a lot of respect for the officers who work relentlessly at our airports, and that lens fascinated all of us while making the show. Witnessing the series become the first Indian title to reach #1 on Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 list is incredibly gratifying. It took a committed team to bring this world to screen, and I’m grateful to the viewers who are responding so thoughtfully to it. Moments like these remind us that stories rooted in honesty tend to travel far.”







Neeraj Pandey Says Taskaree’s Netflix No.1 Rank Is a Win for Indian Stories

Director Neeraj Pandey said, “Taskaree becoming the first Indian series to reach the no. 1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV list is a significant moment, not just for the show but for Indian storytelling at large. It underlines the fact that unique stories rooted in our realities and set in spaces rarely explored, can find resonance far beyond India when told with clarity and intent. Netflix gave the story the wings to travel, and the overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the power of the narrative we chose to tell.”

Taskaree Story

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is a recent Indian crime thriller on Netflix that follows a team of upright customs officers headed by Superintendent Arjun Meena, as they take on a highly organised international gold-smuggling racket operating out of Mumbai Airport.

The syndicate draws the officers into a dangerous world of customs operations, corruption, and high-risk missions, packed with unexpected twists, betrayals, and intense efforts to bring down the powerful network.

