Did Ozzy Osbourne Have A Secret Son? Unveiling Elliot Kingsley’s Story

If you know Ozzy Osbourne, you might be wondering, who is his shadowy adopted son? His son joined the Osbourne clan in 1971, yet distanced himself from their media frenzy. Estranged by Ozzy’s addiction, his absence from the family’s statement on Ozzy’s death raises questions. What’s his true place in the Osbourne legacy? We're here to solve all your doubts!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 18:46:00 IST

After the death of the rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne on July 22, 2025, several new revelations have caught the eyes of netizens. All the spotlight is on Osbourne’s “secret son,” or you can say his adopted son.

While all of Osbourne’s other children have received extensive media coverage, Elliot has gone under the radar, pursuing a different path in theatre. So if you’re wondering who is Elliot Kingsley and want to dive deep down into his background, this is the right place.

Who Is Elliot Kingsley?

Elliot Kingsley was born to Thelma Riley, the first wife of Ozzy Osbourne in 1966 in the United Kingdom. After the marriage  in 1971, Osbourne adopted Riley’s son, Eliot and added him to the Osbourne family. Along with Ozzy’s biological children, Louise and Jessica, Elliot was also became a part of Ozzy’s life but his childhood was hindered by his new father’s drug addiction and constant touring.

In the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, which was directed by Jack Osbourne, Ozzy admitted to being an absent father and to forgetting the birthdays of Louis and Jessica, which obviously also applied to Elliot. Because of this challenging relationship, Elliot forged his own route out of the media frenzy.

Kingsley’s Background Career in Theatre

While his brothers and sisters engrossed themselves in show business and the media, Elliot carved a career in the performing arts. He then went on to become a theatre actor of some success in the UK, touring with the Everyman Theatre Company in productions such as Romeo and Juliet and Fiddler on the Roof.

His commitment to theatre is a conscious choice not to be involved with the reality television ventures of the Osbourne family, such as The Osbournes. With an estimated net value of $600,000, made largely in the theatre, Elliot has forged a respectable career without celebrity. His absence from social media is also a reflection of his unwillingness to be in the spotlight, thus the mysterious persona among Ozzy’s children.

Relationship with the Osbourne Family

If we get into Eliot’s child-parent relationship with Ozzy, the relationship was not that intimate because of Ozzy’s drug addiction. Also, this relationship was kept away from media eyes, making it a mystery. Elliot was noticeably absent in the family statement on Ozzy’s death, which was only signed by Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis. His absence generated rumours regarding his place in the family, though sources affirm that he remains in touch with his mother, Thelma, and his siblings. 

Did Ozzy Osbourne Have A Secret Son? Unveiling Elliot Kingsley's Story
Did Ozzy Osbourne Have A Secret Son? Unveiling Elliot Kingsley's Story

