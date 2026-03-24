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Home > Entertainment News > Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

The Sikh community has filed an FIR against the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, alleging disrespect to the Dasam Granth.

R Madhavan On Dhurandhar 2 Smoking Scene Controversy (IMAGE: X)
R Madhavan On Dhurandhar 2 Smoking Scene Controversy (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 24, 2026 20:07:15 IST

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Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

Dhurandhar 2 Row: The Sikh community has launched an FIR against the producers of Dhurandhar The Revenge, accusing them of an insult against the Dasam Granth of Guru Gobind Singh. 

Dhurandhar 2 Row: FIR Filed Over Dasam Granth Scene

They have purported that the character of R Madhavan was smoking as he said the words of the Dasam Granth. Madhavan did not post a video, though he was not smoking when uttering the words.

In the new video shared on Instagram, R Madhavan narrated that we have learned that there is something wrong with one of the scenes in the film, where I was smoking a cigarette, when I was saying some words, which belong to the Dasam Granth of Guru Gobind Singh, and this offended them.”

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The actor added, “But I can assure you it is not so. It is a misperception, as I would have been informed by Aditya Dhar before I uttered the lines that before uttering the lines, extinguish the cigarette and there will be no smoke escaping your mouth, and there will be no smoke on the screen as we are shooting because it is very pak and pavitra. So, I had put out the cigarette.”

Madhavan Denies Smoking During Sacred Dialogue Scene

He also added that they do not wish to harm anyone, and they are in the Sikh community, and they admire them much. The actor also said that he has a habit of visiting the Golden Temple before the launch of his movies.

However, again, Madhavan clarified that at the beginning of the scene, he is holding a cigarette in his hand, but later on, he stubs it out. “If we have offended anyone knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive us,” he ended his post.

Keer too had shared a video criticizing the makers and had captioned it as, “I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2 (sic).”

While Madhavan has put out a clarification about it, the director Aditya Dhar has not said anything about the controversy so far. 

ALSO READ: Badshah Marriage News: Who Is Rapper’s First Wife Jasmine Masih? Divorce, New Wife Isha Rikhi Wedding Rumors and Latest Song Controversy 

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Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

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Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

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Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success
Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success
Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success
Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

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