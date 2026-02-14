LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Exit Spark A Rs 40 Crore Showdown With Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment? Producers Guild Steps In As Fallout Turns Explosive

A major dispute has broken out in Bollywood after Ranveer Singh reportedly exited Don 3, the upcoming film backed by Excel Entertainment and led by Farhan Akhtar. The production house has allegedly demanded Rs 40 crore in compensation, claiming heavy pre-production losses.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 14, 2026 19:05:13 IST

A public clash has erupted in Bollywood after a major shake-up on the highly awaited film Don 3. The trouble began when Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of the project just months before shooting was scheduled to begin.

The film, directed and produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, was meant to be a big blockbuster. 

Rs 40 Crore Compensation Demand From Ranveer Singh

Instead of excitement, what followed was tension, legal wrangling and financial demands. Excel has now reportedly demanded that Ranveer Singh pay Rs 40 crore in compensation for losses it claims to have suffered during Don 3’s pre-production phase. The company says it spent money on scheduling, planning, budgeting, scouting locations and other preparations based on Ranveer’s commitment to the role.

As per reports, the feud has now gotten so serious that the Producers Guild of India has stepped in to try to mediate. A senior Guild member confirmed that “no formal complaint has been placed before the general body”, but that both Ranveer Singh and Excel will be heard informally at meetings later this month. If they can’t reach a solution, the matter may be escalated to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), which is an industry body meant to protect both actors and filmmakers.

Ranveer Singh’s Stand

The clash has played out publicly and privately. According to reports, in meetings under the Guild’s supervision, Ranveer Singh’s team reportedly accused Excel of being unprofessional and not serious about starting the film. Ranveer’s camp allegedly said the script was not fully finished (“not bound”) and that they were waiting for a clearer, more developed final draft. They also claimed that the production may have explored other actors for the lead role before returning to Ranveer Singh after the success of his recent big film Dhurandhar.

Some media reports even mentioned rumoured names like Hrithik Roshan being discussed as possible replacements. However, Hrithik publicly denied this, stating, “I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time.” He asked the media to avoid spreading unverified rumours.

Producers Guild Steps In

From Ranveer’s side, sources say he maintains he should not be held financially liable because he reportedly did not receive any advance payment for Don 3. Ranveer Singh reportedly pointed to his past experience on another shelved film, saying he prepared for it without taking a single rupee.

For now, both sides remain at odds, and the Producers Guild’s meetings at the end of February will be watched closely across the industry. 

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 7:05 PM IST
Did Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Exit Spark A Rs 40 Crore Showdown With Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment? Producers Guild Steps In As Fallout Turns Explosive

QUICK LINKS