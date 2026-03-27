Did The Former KBC Winner Really Get Arrested In A Rs 2.5 Crore Scam? Shocking Details Of The Fraud Revealed

The intersection of televised fame and administrative malpractice has reached a dramatic climax in Madhya Pradesh, where a former contestant of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has been apprehended for her role in a massive financial discrepancy.

Amita Singh Tomar, a tehsildar who once appeared on the show with Amitabh Bachchan, won ₹50 lakh in 2019 and police arrested her for a ₹2.5 crore scam operation on March 26, 2026. The case involves the illegal use of government funds that were meant for flood relief operations in Sheopur district.

Authorities claim that the money, which was designated to help 794 residents in need, was instead diverted to more than 120 fake bank accounts, which created a personal financial gain system for a group of corrupt officials.

Administrative Irregularities India

The investigation focuses on the methodical alteration of revenue records that occurred during the flood relief efforts in Baroda tehsil throughout the 2021 period. Tomar, who served as the regional tehsildar at that period, faces allegations of authenticating fake beneficiary lists, which enabled state funds to be misappropriated from actual flood victims.

Forensic audits discovered that the government authorized large payments for disaster recovery, yet the digital documentation system identified almost 127 accounts that were either fabricated or connected to people outside the flood-affected areas.

The organization of administrative misconduct operated through an unlawful framework that included approximately 22 patwaris (revenue officials) who engaged in improper verification procedures.

Financial Misappropriation Case

The police have established direct connections between the stolen money and the private interests of the people who were involved in the case. The financial misappropriation charge gained significant weight when investigators traced a portion of the ₹2.5 crore to bank accounts associated with Tomar’s family members.

The Supreme Court and High Court rejected her anticipatory bail requests because her defense presented evidence that showed she was not just a signed document and procedure participant.

The former KBC star currently resides in a women’s jail at Shivpuri, where she faces multiple charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal conspiracy, which present a serious decline from her former status as a national intelligence and success symbol.

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