Home > Entertainment > Did Vijay Make It Official With Trisha? TVK Chief Attends A Wedding Reception With Rumoured Lover Just Days After Wife Sangeetha Filed For Divorce- WATCH!

Did Vijay Make It Official With Trisha? TVK Chief Attends A Wedding Reception With Rumoured Lover Just Days After Wife Sangeetha Filed For Divorce- WATCH!

A viral video shows actor and TVK chief Vijay arriving at a wedding reception in Chennai with actress Trisha.

Vijay attended a wedding with Trisha (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 5, 2026 21:08:35 IST

VIJAY TRISHA VIDEO: Vijay, the actor and TVK chief, showed up at a wedding in Chennai with Trisha by his side. Someone caught them on video, and now it’s all over social media.

This comes not long after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce back in December 2025.

Vijay and Trisha have shared the screen plenty of times, and honestly, they looked great together at the event, both dressed in traditional outfits. In the video, Vijay steps out of a car holding a bouquet, with Trisha right behind him.

They were there for the wedding reception of Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi’s son. If the Kalpathi name sounds familiar, it’s because the family has deep roots in film production and distribution.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 9:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS