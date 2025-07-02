Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Diddy Gets Acquitted From Racketeering Trafficking But Escapes From Most Serious Charges In Sex Assault Trial

Diddy Gets Acquitted From Racketeering Trafficking But Escapes From Most Serious Charges In Sex Assault Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of a felony under the Mann Act for arranging interstate travel for illegal sex but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The jury found insufficient evidence for the more serious claims tied to coercion and organised abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of a felony under the Mann Act
Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of a felony under the Mann Act

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 22:35:06 IST

Sean “Diddy” Combs just got hit with a prostitution-related felony on Wednesday, but dodged the much heavier sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could’ve thrown him behind bars for life.

After three days of jury back-and-forth, the verdict landed—a huge twist for a guy who’s been a towering figure in hip-hop for decades.

So, here’s what went down. Cops say Diddy, age 55, broke the federal Mann Act, which basically means he got busted for moving people across state lines for illegal sex stuff. The feds claimed Combs set up trips for both girlfriends and male escorts to different cities for sexual hookups.

If you’re wondering, yes, that charge can mean up to 10 years in the slammer.

But the jury didn’t buy the more explosive stuff. He walked on the racketeering and sex trafficking charges—stuff that painted him as some kind of kingpin, using his money, fame, and, honestly, alleged intimidation to pressure women into wild, drugged-up sex parties.

The jury—eight guys, four women—just didn’t see enough proof to put him away for that.

All through the trial, Diddy’s lawyers stuck to their story: everything was consensual, nothing rose to the level of serious federal crimes, and the prosecutors were blowing things way out of proportion.

Sure, some of his behaviour raised eyebrows, but in the end, that’s not the same as breaking the law, at least not the way the prosecution tried to spin it.

