Diddy Gets Acquitted From Racketeering Trafficking But Escapes From Most Serious Charges In Sex Assault Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs just got hit with a prostitution-related felony on Wednesday, but dodged the much heavier sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could’ve thrown him behind bars for life.

After three days of jury back-and-forth, the verdict landed—a huge twist for a guy who’s been a towering figure in hip-hop for decades.

So, here’s what went down. Cops say Diddy, age 55, broke the federal Mann Act, which basically means he got busted for moving people across state lines for illegal sex stuff. The feds claimed Combs set up trips for both girlfriends and male escorts to different cities for sexual hookups.

If you’re wondering, yes, that charge can mean up to 10 years in the slammer.

But the jury didn’t buy the more explosive stuff. He walked on the racketeering and sex trafficking charges—stuff that painted him as some kind of kingpin, using his money, fame, and, honestly, alleged intimidation to pressure women into wild, drugged-up sex parties.

The jury—eight guys, four women—just didn’t see enough proof to put him away for that.

All through the trial, Diddy’s lawyers stuck to their story: everything was consensual, nothing rose to the level of serious federal crimes, and the prosecutors were blowing things way out of proportion.

Sure, some of his behaviour raised eyebrows, but in the end, that’s not the same as breaking the law, at least not the way the prosecution tried to spin it.

This is a disgrace to all women everywhere. #DiddyTrial pic.twitter.com/jHVlbsh7Tl — MEG 🦋 (@foxymeg_) July 2, 2025

He will continue to abuse women, he will continue to abuse his power, and one day, someone will end up seriously hurt by his actions. Unfortunately, money matters more than justice for his victims. #Diddy #DiddyTrial pic.twitter.com/DYgDPIPPRo — AnaBeckCoaching (@AnaBeck95444) July 2, 2025

ALSO READ: Why Did Kylie Jenner Follow Timothée Chalamet On Instagram After Two Years Of Dating? Internet Says, He Had To Earn It