Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim

Diddy Seeks Trump Pardon Ahead of October Sentencing After Mann Act Conviction

According to Combs’ attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, the music mogul’s legal team has reached out to the former president in hopes of securing a pardon before his October 3 sentencing date. Combs was convicted on July 2 of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, in violation of the Mann Act. While he was acquitted of more serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, the conviction alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. Prosecutors are reportedly recommending four to five.

Reaching out to Trump may seem like a Hail Mary but not a completely random one. Combs and Trump were friendly at one point, particularly during the early 2000s, when the two moved in overlapping social circles. That relationship, however, cooled sharply after Trump entered politics. Combs became openly critical of Trump during his presidency, and that, it seems, may now cost him.

Trump Rejects Diddy Pardon Bid as 50 Cent, Public Voice Opposition Ahead of Sentencin

When asked about the pardon request, Trump didn’t mince words. “He was very hostile to me,” he told reporters. “That makes it more difficult. More likely a no.”

Meanwhile, public reaction to the news has been swift. Rapper 50 Cent, who previously worked on a Netflix docuseries examining the allegations against Combs, said he would personally lobby Trump not to intervene. “He shouldn’t walk away from this,” he wrote online.

Combs’ sentencing looms less than two months away. With Trump publicly casting doubt on a pardon and former allies now vocal critics the road ahead is looking increasingly steep.

