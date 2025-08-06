LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim

Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim

Donald Trump has signaled he’s unlikely to pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs, citing the rapper’s past hostility. Public figures like 50 Cent are also opposing clemency. With sentencing set for October 3, Combs faces growing legal and public pressure.

Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon
Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 6, 2025 08:42:57 IST

With a high-profile conviction behind him and a potentially lengthy prison sentence ahead, Sean “Diddy” Combs is looking to an unlikely source for help: Donald Trump.

Diddy Seeks Trump Pardon Ahead of October Sentencing After Mann Act Conviction

According to Combs’ attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, the music mogul’s legal team has reached out to the former president in hopes of securing a pardon before his October 3 sentencing date. Combs was convicted on July 2 of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, in violation of the Mann Act. While he was acquitted of more serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, the conviction alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. Prosecutors are reportedly recommending four to five.

Reaching out to Trump may seem like a Hail Mary but not a completely random one. Combs and Trump were friendly at one point, particularly during the early 2000s, when the two moved in overlapping social circles. That relationship, however, cooled sharply after Trump entered politics. Combs became openly critical of Trump during his presidency, and that, it seems, may now cost him.

Trump Rejects Diddy Pardon Bid as 50 Cent, Public Voice Opposition Ahead of Sentencin

When asked about the pardon request, Trump didn’t mince words. “He was very hostile to me,” he told reporters. “That makes it more difficult. More likely a no.”

Meanwhile, public reaction to the news has been swift. Rapper 50 Cent, who previously worked on a Netflix docuseries examining the allegations against Combs, said he would personally lobby Trump not to intervene. “He shouldn’t walk away from this,” he wrote online.

Combs’ sentencing looms less than two months away. With Trump publicly casting doubt on a pardon and former allies now vocal critics the road ahead is looking increasingly steep.

Also Read: Diddy’s 50M Dollar Bail Rejected, What’s Next? Inside Hip-Hop Mogul’s Downfall

Tags: Diddyprostitution chargestrump

RELATED News

Breaking: Kelley Mack, Best Known For The Walking Dead, Dies At 33
Lizzo’s Transformation Journey: How She Lost Weight And Found Self-Love? Here’s The Tea!
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Cleveland House Hunt Sparks Buzz, Wedding Bells Next?
BTS Jimin First Solo VMA Nomination For ‘Who,’ ARMY Goes Wild! Will You Vote For Him?
Megan Fox’s Strict Parenting Rule For Baby Saga, Father MGK Jokingly Spills !

LATEST NEWS

Massive Landslide Hits Uttarkashi After Cloudburst, Four Dead, 11 Soldiers Missing
Throwback! When Sushma Swaraj Schools Congress On Secularism In 1996, Watch
‘Miss You Maa…!’: Bansuri Swaraj Shares Emotional Post On 6 Years Of Sushma Swaraj’s Death Anniversary
‘I Have Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Contradicts His Statements On Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Meeting
Parliament Approves Extension Of President’s Rule In Manipur For Another Six Months
Delhi Police Arrests Two Accused For Slitting Throat Of An Eunuch, One Was In Live-In Relationship With Victim, Say Police
RSS To Invite Opposition Leaders For Discussion On Completion Of 100 Years
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Megan Fox’s Strict Parenting Rule For Baby Saga, Father MGK Jokingly Spills !
Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim
Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim
Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim
Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?