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Home > Entertainment News > Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

Dune: Part Three makers unveiled character posters featuring Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

Dune 3 Unveils First Look (Images: X)
Dune 3 Unveils First Look (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 17, 2026 21:48:14 IST

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Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

With the release of the character posters for Dune: Part Three, fans finally got their first real look at some of the returning characters and some new characters for the final chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi series. Some of the characters and their names have been revealed, and some major characters include Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, plus many other characters that we have seen previously.

The character posters show a much darker tone than any of the previous films. This foreshadows that Dune: Part Three will be a much darker and more emotional film than either of the previous two movies in the series.

Dune 3 introduces new character

Additionally, the biggest highlight in this announcement is seeing new characters that will be introduced to the story. Rob Pattinson has joined the cast and will play Scytale, a mysterious character who is very important to the plot. Scytale will play a large part in adding to the conflict for Paul Atreides.

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The film continues from the previous films and is based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah. Dune Part Three will explore what happened after Paul became Emperor, and delve into the themes of politics, prophecy, and personal struggle.

Dune 3 star cast returns

Returning cast members Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem (among others) round out a star-studded ensemble who will return for the final film. New characters, new storylines, and development of existing characters suggest this concluding chapter of Villeneuve’s trilogy will be even larger in scale and more complex than previous installments.

The makers of the film have also announced they will reveal the first teaser trailer very soon, which fans have been eagerly awaiting for months now as they look for any signs of life regarding the film.

Dune: Part Three will be released on December 18, 2026, and will conclude Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novels, Dune parts one and two.

Also Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Look Unveiled; Trailer Drops March 18 With Unique Global Release Strategy    

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 9:48 PM IST
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Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

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Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

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Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale
Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale
Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale
Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

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