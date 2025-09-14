ED Summons Urvashi Rautela, Ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty In Explosive Online Betting Case, Sparks Bollywood Buzz

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a crackdown on the use of illegal online betting apps even to the point of investigating some of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment sector. The agency has called Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty before the agency in the latest development. They both have been requested to come before the ED offices in New Delhi so as to give their statements as to their alleged relationship with the illegal betting site 1xBet.

The summons is included in a larger investigation of the money laundering and breach of several Indian laws, such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED also becomes suspicious that these celebrities might have been paid to promote these sites and this is mostly done in the name of the legalized skill-based games.

The 1xBet Connection and Celebrity Endorsements

The investigation of the ED is the online betting site 1xBet that lies at the heart of a massive money laundering scandal. The agency feels that the platform that has been blocked in India may be using the celebrity endorsements to gain a huge number of users by avoiding the ban by using surrogate advertising. This will include advertising of other sites or brands that will then refer the users to the illegal betting site.

The questioning of the agency will seek to identify the nature of the relationship between the celebrities and the betting company, the sum of money they received and whether they were knowledgeable of the platform being illegal. The questioning of the agency has already seen other high-profile individuals such as former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina appear before the agency over the same.

Broader Crackdown on Illegal Gambling

This is the latest addition to a larger movement by the Indian law enforcement authorities to suppress the illegal online betting business that is estimated to be in the billions of dollars. Just recently the government has introduced new laws which are meant to prohibit real-money online gambling. This crackdown is a multi-agency operation, as the various states are also acting.

As an example, 25 actors have been booked by the police in Telangana in the past because of their alleged connections to such platforms. The move against Urvashi Rautela and Mimi Chakraborty by the ED is a clear indication that the authorities are taking seriously those who encourage such illegal activities to take responsibility.

The cases highlight financial and social dangers of these apps that resulted in massive losses and suffering by impacted users. The investigation is still underway, and additional celebrities and influencers are likely to be put in the spotlight in the near future.

Also Read: Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”