Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”
Home > Entertainment > Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To "Gracefully Retire From…."

Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”

Manisha Koirala criticised NC, UML, and Maoist youths for ignoring corruption and inefficiency affecting the nation’s youth. Her bold remarks amid police crackdowns have sparked debate, along with an old video where she called Nepal a Hindu Nation trending again.

Manisha Koirala (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Manisha Koirala (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 14, 2025 14:21:55 IST

Manisha Koirala has taken a dig at political parties, Nepal Congress (NC), Unified Marxist–Leninist (UML) and Maoist youths for turning a blind eye towards corruption. 

In her latest post on X, the Bollywood star, who originally hails from Nepal, said, “Three senior leaders should gracefully retire from public life. Their years in power have been marked by inefficiency, corruption, and insensitivity to the suffering of our youths. Unless NC, UML, and Maoist youths call for change, they too may be seen as turning a blind eye.”

Manisha Koirala made a very bold statement against a violent police crackdown on demonstrating young people in Nepal. In the backdrop of the increasing political mess, one of the old videos of Manisha Koirala declaring Nepal as a Hindu Nation has been trending again.

Manisha Koirala’s old video sparks debate

In the rediscovered video, Manisha Koirala identifies Nepal as a Hindu nation in addition to denouncing its secularity. The video has captured the Internet’s attention on the religious and political identities of Nepal.

The actress pointed out that Nepal was a key figure in the Hindu Nation and that is why. And our best identity is we are a Hindu Nation, the only Hindu Nation. And in our nation a battle of religion has never taken place. No war, no killing and no fights. We were non-violent Hindu Rashtra and there was no war. Why was it removed? I say, it was contrived to seem as though it were all a conspiracy. By being united, unity would eliminate it altogether and annihilate it in itself. The entire term government has been utilized by politicians.



These sentiments were expressed in an old interview by Manisha Koirala, who was born in Biratnagar, Nepal, into a politically influential family in November 2022.

The old clip, which has sparked a fresh storm again on the Internet due to the current violent protests in Nepal, was filmed only before the general elections in Nepal on November 20, 2022, according to IANS.

