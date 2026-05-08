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Home > Entertainment News > Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown

Ek Din earned around Rs 5.15 crore worldwide in its first week. Despite praise for Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s chemistry, the romantic drama failed to gain strong audience momentum, recording low occupancy and weak weekday collections at the box office.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 13:22 IST

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Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown

The romantic drama Ek Din, featuring the fresh pairing of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has officially completed its first week at the global box office. The film has suffered financial problems because audiences expected excessive results from Sai Pallavi’s first Hindi film and Junaid’s second performance. The movie, which Sunil Pandey directed and Aamir Khan Productions produced, reached theaters on May 1, 2026, to revive the storytelling style that “Aamir Khan-Mansoor Khan” popularized during their time. The first seven days of the film showed a weak performance because it failed to attract audience interest, which was shifting during that time.

Worldwide Financial Trajectory: Navigating the Seven-Day Global Yield

Ek Din’s first week of international travel resulted in worldwide box office earnings that reached approximately Rs 5.15 crore. The film began its domestic release with Rs 1.15 crore, which it earned on its first Friday, but the revenue kept decreasing throughout the first week. The daily income reached Rs 0.19 crore by the seventh day, which occurred on Thursday, thus bringing the total India net collection to a humble Rs 4 crore.

Worldwide Earnings Touch Rs 5 Crore as Weak Word-of-Mouth Slows Urban Box Office Momentum

The total worldwide box office earnings reached Rs 5 crore after adding the overseas revenue of Rs 0.45 crore. The performance of this film showed that it failed to achieve “word-of-mouth” growth, which mid-budget romantic comedies need to succeed in theaters. The emotional story failed to connect with city viewers because 9,710 shows throughout the week maintained low occupancy rates.

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Ek Din Similar Related Movies

Movie Lead Actors India/Worldwide Collection
Loveyapa Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor Approx. ₹9.56 crore worldwide
One Day Chantavit Dhanasevi, Nittha Jirayungyurn Cult success in Thailand
Love Story Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi Major box office hit
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa Approx. ₹78 crore worldwide
Maharaj Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat OTT release
Saiyaara Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Approx. ₹21.5 Ek Din

Decoding the Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi Box Office Equation

The film casting of Sai Pallavi, together with Junaid Khan, was expected to attract most viewers to the show. The lead couple’s performance, which received praise for its artistic depth, failed to create the desired box office success. Industry analysts report that Ek Din currently operates below the performance standards established by Junaid’s earlier film Loveyapa. The Thai film One Day remake targeted a specialized market that produces intimate emotional content to show its complete potential, but the absence of powerful advertising and popular music tracks limited its audience reach.

Second-Week Survival Becomes Crucial as Ek Din Faces Rising Pressure in Non-Action Box Office Market

The film needs to keep its theatrical showings active in its second week because digital platforms have not yet turned their preliminary user interest into actual movie tickets. The film production, which features experienced creative professionals, only achieved Rs 5 crore in its first week, which demonstrates the current market unpredictability for Hindi films that do not belong to the action genre.

Also Read: Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

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Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown

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Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown

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