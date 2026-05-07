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Home > Entertainment News > Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din earned around ₹23–25 lakh on Day 6, taking its India total to ₹3.81 crore. Despite a weekday dip, the romantic drama continues attracting urban audiences, while strong overseas response and multilingual releases keep its box office run stable.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 12:51 IST

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Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

The first Wednesday of theater operations for Ek Din, which features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has reached a crucial point in its cinematic path. The romantic drama, which director Sunil Pandey built from the Thai film One Day, has faced competition in theaters since its release on May 1, 2026. The film reaches its sixth day of release, and the box office performance shows the typical pattern of mid-week stabilization that occurs with niche high-concept romance films. The initial weekend established a sufficient buffer for the film, but the audience response during weekdays will decide its success in a market with multiple competing films.

Ek Din Mid-Week Momentum: Tracking the Wednesday Revenue Shift

The film generated estimated earnings between ₹23 lakhs and ₹25 lakhs from the Indian domestic market on its sixth day of release. The current occupancy rate demonstrates a slight decrease from Tuesday’s numbers, which maintained a 9.3% occupancy level.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Till Now

Day India Net Collection Occupancy Trend
Day 1 ₹1.15 Cr Decent Opening
Day 2 ₹0.72 Cr Slight Dip
Day 3 ₹0.81 crore Weekend Push

The film demonstrates continuous audience interest through its “slow and steady” approach, which has attracted viewers in urban areas of Bengaluru and Mumbai who prefer its emotional storytelling. The production team expects the upcoming second weekend to increase their net collection, which currently stands at ₹3.81 crore, before upcoming major film releases begin.

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Sai Pallav’s Hit Movies Till Now

Movie Name Year Estimated Worldwide Collection Language
(Amaran) 2024 ₹330 Cr+ Tamil
(Thandel) 2025 ₹115 Cr+ Telugu
(Love Story) 2021 ₹60 Cr+ Telugu
(Shyam Singha Roy) 2021 ₹75 Cr+ Telugu
(Fidaa) 2017 ₹90 Cr+ Telugu
(Premam) 2015 ₹60 Cr+ Malayalam
(Kali) 2016 ₹22 Cr+ Malayalam
(Maari 2) 2018 ₹50 Cr+ Tamil
(Gargi) 2022 ₹15 Cr+ Tamil
(Athiran) 2019 ₹18 Cr+ Malayalam

Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Project 

Project Title Co-Star(s) Director Role/Genre
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Nitesh Tiwari Plays Sita / Mythological Epic
D55 (Tentative Title) Dhanush Rajkumar Periasamy Action-Drama
Junaid Khan Sunil Pandey Romantic Drama

Ek Din Assessing Multilingual Market Penetration

The movie’s financial performance improved because it was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil under the title Oru Naal, and Telugu under the title Okka Roju. The Hindi version generates most of the revenue with a contribution that exceeds 85 percent of total earnings, but the South Indian markets produce continuous revenue because Sai Pallavi remains extremely popular in that area. The worldwide gross has reached over ₹4.90 crore because of international revenue from the UK and USA. The movie will face its final test of box office performance after its first full week when it competes with new releases on Friday to maintain its screen presence until 2026.

Also Read: Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5: Sai Pallavi–Junaid Khan Debut Film Sees 30% Growth, Rs 0.26 Crore Collection Rises

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Tags: Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6Ek Din earningsEk Din worldwide collectionJunaid Khansai pallavi

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Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

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Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown
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