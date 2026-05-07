Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

The first Wednesday of theater operations for Ek Din, which features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has reached a crucial point in its cinematic path. The romantic drama, which director Sunil Pandey built from the Thai film One Day, has faced competition in theaters since its release on May 1, 2026. The film reaches its sixth day of release, and the box office performance shows the typical pattern of mid-week stabilization that occurs with niche high-concept romance films. The initial weekend established a sufficient buffer for the film, but the audience response during weekdays will decide its success in a market with multiple competing films.
Ek Din Mid-Week Momentum: Tracking the Wednesday Revenue Shift
The film generated estimated earnings between ₹23 lakhs and ₹25 lakhs from the Indian domestic market on its sixth day of release. The current occupancy rate demonstrates a slight decrease from Tuesday’s numbers, which maintained a 9.3% occupancy level.
Ek Din Box Office Collection Till Now
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Occupancy Trend
|Day 1
|₹1.15 Cr
|Decent Opening
|Day 2
|₹0.72 Cr
|Slight Dip
|Day 3
|₹0.81 crore
|Weekend Push
The film demonstrates continuous audience interest through its “slow and steady” approach, which has attracted viewers in urban areas of Bengaluru and Mumbai who prefer its emotional storytelling. The production team expects the upcoming second weekend to increase their net collection, which currently stands at ₹3.81 crore, before upcoming major film releases begin.
Sai Pallav’s Hit Movies Till Now
|Movie Name
|Year
|Estimated Worldwide Collection
|Language
|(Amaran)
|2024
|₹330 Cr+
|Tamil
|(Thandel)
|2025
|₹115 Cr+
|Telugu
|(Love Story)
|2021
|₹60 Cr+
|Telugu
|(Shyam Singha Roy)
|2021
|₹75 Cr+
|Telugu
|(Fidaa)
|2017
|₹90 Cr+
|Telugu
|(Premam)
|2015
|₹60 Cr+
|Malayalam
|(Kali)
|2016
|₹22 Cr+
|Malayalam
|(Maari 2)
|2018
|₹50 Cr+
|Tamil
|(Gargi)
|2022
|₹15 Cr+
|Tamil
|(Athiran)
|2019
|₹18 Cr+
|Malayalam
Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Project
|Project Title
|Co-Star(s)
|Director
|Role/Genre
|Ranbir Kapoor, Yash
|Nitesh Tiwari
|Plays Sita / Mythological Epic
|D55 (Tentative Title)
|Dhanush
|Rajkumar Periasamy
|Action-Drama
|Junaid Khan
|Sunil Pandey
|Romantic Drama
Ek Din Assessing Multilingual Market Penetration
The movie’s financial performance improved because it was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil under the title Oru Naal, and Telugu under the title Okka Roju. The Hindi version generates most of the revenue with a contribution that exceeds 85 percent of total earnings, but the South Indian markets produce continuous revenue because Sai Pallavi remains extremely popular in that area. The worldwide gross has reached over ₹4.90 crore because of international revenue from the UK and USA. The movie will face its final test of box office performance after its first full week when it competes with new releases on Friday to maintain its screen presence until 2026.
Also Read: Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5: Sai Pallavi–Junaid Khan Debut Film Sees 30% Growth, Rs 0.26 Crore Collection Rises
A recent media graduate, Bhumi Vashisht is currently making a significant contribution as a committed content writer. She brings new ideas to the media sector and is an expert at creating strategic content and captivating tales, having working in the field from past over 10 months.