Home > Entertainment > 'Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…': Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

'Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…': Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

The 50 premiered with chaos as fights broke out and one contestant was evicted. Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern spoke to Prince Narula about his 2024 clash with Elvish Yadav, alleging bullying and misuse of his account.

Maxtern and Elvish Yadav (IMAGE: X)
Maxtern and Elvish Yadav (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 2, 2026 19:26:05 IST

'Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…': Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

The reality show The 50 kicked off with a bang on Sunday, February 1. The first episode had contestants diving into a fun challenge, but things got messy fast. Someone got evicted right out of the gate.

Fights broke out, tempers flared, and a few contestants managed to stir up some real controversy.

In the middle of all that chaos, Sagar Thakur, most people know him as Maxtern, sat down with Prince Narula for a pretty raw conversation about his messy 2024 run-in with Elvish Yadav.

Maxtern went deeper than before, sharing details that lots of people never heard. He said Elvish bullied him and even made an unauthorised transaction using his account.

What actually happened between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern?

Back in 2024, a video blew up online showing Elvish Yadav and some friends allegedly beating up Maxtern. The fallout was quick; an FIR was filed against Elvish. He fired back, saying Maxtern threatened to burn him and his parents alive.

Elvish also claimed Maxtern was just making stuff up to get followers, and even went as far as accusing him of staging the whole thing.

After days of drama all over social media, Rajat Dalal stepped in and helped them sort it out. Both Elvish and Maxtern ended up saying it was all a misunderstanding.

Now, almost two years later, Maxtern opened up about it all on The 50. He told Prince Narula what really led to the fight. “One thing nobody knew was that Elvish told me to check my bank account,” Maxtern said.

“I’d been offline. When I looked, he’d sent me Rs 1 lakh. I had no clue why. Later, he started talking about working together. I was in a rough place mentally pretty lonely, honestly.

When he offered friendship, it kind of got to me. I always remembered how good he was to his friends before. But he lied about me threatening his mother. I only curse at strangers if they cross the line. That’s it.”

Then he informed me about a music video which had been shot and had to be released a few days before the controversy but it was postponed, Maxtern told me.

The conceptualisation of the music video was to decrease the hate he was receiving. The following day he provided the place where I was to shoot the music video and he even included a scene in which he slapped me. I wondered why he was adding that scene but I figured that we are artistes, and films tend to have fight scenes, so I did not make much out of it. I had not slept in three days, was in that state. Following the release of the music video, many negative memes began to turn up on meme pages, and I can tell that once too many memes are displayed on a comparable page then it is manufactured. It was the first time I felt bad, and I believed that nobody would believe me in the event that I told them what happened to me.

I did not know what to do, and the friend of Elvish, who is Lakshay, called his phone requesting to send back the one lakh who had been deposited. When I requested him the reason behind sending it, he did not say anything, thus refunded the money. I do not understand the reasons as to why that money had to be sent. Was it to frame me, or what? I don’t know. I will address Lakshay on the same, Maxtren thought to himself.

How did Prince Narula react to the latest revelation? 

This view was echoed by Prince Narula who had a fight with Elvish Yadav last year on the reality show: Roadies. Another thing that I did wrong was that I became involved in a fight. I used social media to drag it since I wanted to demonstrate what they do. I desired to make the distinction between reel and real. He also recommended that Maxtern should not procrastinate in dealing with Lakshay.

The cast of The 50 has also welcomed Lakshay Kaushik, a previous manager of Elvish Yadav, and a best friend. In the next episode, Maxtern will confront Lakshay on the issue of the past incidence and a big fight might ensue.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 7:26 PM IST
‘Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…’: Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

QUICK LINKS