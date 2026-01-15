LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Euphoria Season 3 Trailer X Review: Mixed Reactions as Fans Praise Bold Shift, Call It ‘Unrecognisable’

HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 trailer has sparked mixed reactions on X, with fans praising its darker psychological shift and time jump, while others criticise the series for looking “unrecognisable” compared to its high-school roots.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 15, 2026 15:41:07 IST

The trailer for Euphoria Season 3, which HBO dropped in mid-January 2026, has stirred up diverse discussions on X; critics mixed up their reactions so as to include the psychological depth of the show and the change of tone and visuals that, to some, underlined it as well. The audience appreciated the revealing parts of Rue’s adventure in Mexico and the Nate-Cassie marital turmoil, but at the same time, they complained about the series becoming “unrecognisable”  compared to its gritty high school roots.​

Trailer Highlights and Time Jump

The preview kicks off with Rue, played by Zendaya, who tells us about the difficulties of her life after high school, with the following line: “I don’t know, after a few years, if life was what I wished for. But somehow, a faith began to grow in me.” The peep shows Nate’s rocky union with an OnlyFans-famous Cassie, nightclubs, chases, and Rue in a church, hinting at a deeper psychological drama that will unfold with the premiere on April 12. The cast now includes not only Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, but also newcomers who will add to the ensemble; however, the time leap creates a rift among the spectators who expect the East Highland setting to be familiar.​




X Reactions: Hype vs Disappointment

Users on X were divided between the praise for the “wilder ride” and the disappointment with the pretty much the same storyline. One of the users wrote, “Euphoria’s back and darkest than ever, Rue’s arc alone is Emmy bait!” Some others, however, were displeased with the new direction of the storyline: “Unrecognisable. Where’s the raw teenager angst? It looks like a generic prestige drama now,” thus indicating that the fear is that Sam Levinson’s vision strays too far from reality after the four years of the hiatus. The aesthetic of the show was heavily criticised, “Too polished, lost its grunge soul”, while Cassie’s character was also judged as “out-of-character.” But defenders claimed, “Growth means evolution. Time jump elevates the psychodrama.”​




Anticipation Builds for April Return

From April 12 to May 31, a total of eight episodes will be released that keep the redemption of Rue at the centre of the drama. Though the production delays have led to speculations, the trailer indeed confirms the ambitious pivot of HBO. X buzz underscores Euphoria’s cultural grip despite divides, as netizens debate if psychological maturity betrays its origins or births a bolder era.​

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:41 PM IST
‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

