Home > Entertainment > 'Even After He Has Gone…' Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Condemns Attack On Late Rapper's Statue

‘Even After He Has Gone…’ Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Condemns Attack On Late Rapper’s Statue

Sidhu Moosewala’s statue in Haryana’s Sawantkheda village was attacked with gunfire, sparking outrage. His mother, Charan Kaur, shared a powerful message on Instagram condemning the act as an attack on his legacy. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility.

Shots were fired at the late singer Sidhu Moosewala's statue in Sawantkheda village of Dabwali, Haryana.
Shots were fired at the late singer Sidhu Moosewala's statue in Sawantkheda village of Dabwali, Haryana.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 18:41:26 IST

Shots rang out at the statue of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala in Sawantkheda village, Dabwali, Haryana. Afterwards, his mother, Charan Kaur, posted an emotional message on Instagram.

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother condemns attack on late rapper’s statue

She wrote in Punjabi, “An attack on our son’s memory cuts deep. Just recently, the memorial for my son was fired upon. That wasn’t just a statue—it stood for the love and respect people had for him. My son spoke up for people’s rights, and even after his death, some are still trying to silence him.”

She continued, “This attack feels like another wound to our soul. The people who took his life still won’t let go, even now. But no matter what they do, they can’t erase him. He’s become a movement—a force that won’t just vanish. To those responsible, know this: Sooner or later, everyone answers for what they’ve done. Our silence doesn’t mean we’ve given up.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charan Kaur (@charan_kaur5911)

The statue, put up by Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state president Digvijay Chautala in 2024, became the center of this latest incident.

According to PTI, the shooters even sent a video of the attack to Chautala from an international number on July 29, 2025. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility.

When and how did Sidhu Moosewala die?

Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29, 2022, right there in his car near Jawaharke village, Mansa. Just 28—way too young. He was driving his Mahindra Thar, heading out to visit his aunt in Barnala, when it all happened in broad daylight. 

His friends, Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were with him in the car. Somehow, they made it out alive. Gurvinder, sitting in the back, saw the whole nightmare unfold and later talked about it.

As per reports, Sidhu didn’t bring his usual security team that day. There just wasn’t enough space in the jeep for everyone, said his friend. His father, Balkaur Singh, told the cops he was trailing behind in another car, along with two security guys.

As soon as Sidhu reached his aunt’s village, shots rang out from behind. Suddenly, another car cut them off in front, trapping the jeep. That’s when a guy stepped out—automatic rifle in hand—and just opened fire. Gurvinder says Sidhu tried firing back with his pistol—managed two shots—but honestly, his handgun was nothing compared to what those guys brought.

Shooters came in from three sides, bullets flying everywhere. Sidhu tried to get away, but there was nowhere to go. Cops said he was hit over 30 times by a group of eight to ten attackers. Even after that, the shooters made sure he was dead before leaving.

ALSO READ: Did Warina Hussain Change Her Name Because Of Numerology? Loveyatri Actress Returns To Instagram With A BIG Announcement

Tags: Charan KaurharyanaSidhu Moosewala

'Even After He Has Gone…' Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Condemns Attack On Late Rapper's Statue

'Even After He Has Gone…' Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Condemns Attack On Late Rapper's Statue

