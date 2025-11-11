LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Wikipedia briefly listed Bollywood legend Dharmendra as dead after a false social media rumor spread rapidly. The misinformation triggered panic among fans before vigilant editors swiftly corrected it, exposing how even trusted platforms can fall prey to online hoaxes.

When Wikipedia Killed Dharmendra: A Viral Hoax That Fooled the Internet (Pc: Wikipedia)
When Wikipedia Killed Dharmendra: A Viral Hoax That Fooled the Internet (Pc: Wikipedia)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 15:56:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

One of the most unexpected cases was when the highly dependable online encyclopedia Wikipedia was tricked into briefly declaring the death of the legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra. This case emphasizes the instability of online information and the quickness with which even the most specifically managed sites can be overwhelmed by the rush of unverified news, which is often found at the root of social media echo chambers.

The actor who was often regarded as a public icon due to his wonderful acting talent and who was even believed to be living really healthily eventually got caught in the wrong side of a fake news report that had been going around for a little while before the situation was cleared up and the actor’s death was confirmed as a false rumor. The incident, though somewhat amusing, raised serious questions about the process of verifying information on a public forum such as Wikipedia where the public contributes the most.

Dharmendra Paaji Is Not Dead

The misinformation trail followed the typical route through social media where it was first seen and then widely believed. A user, either out of mischief or ignorance, very quickly added the actor’s supposed death to his entry due to Wikipedia’s open-editing model. Though the edit was temporary, it still caused the search engine snippets and direct access to his Wikipedia page to show the wrong date of death.

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

She was puzzled by the person who was behind the spreading of such panic-causing untruths. “Even Wikipedia has associated itself with it. Who are these claimed sources that are telling lies? We kindly ask you to look for another way to amuse yourself.”

The instant display of “confirmation” from a seemingly credible source caused a chain reaction of distress among fans and, accordingly, premature obituaries in the case of less careful news sites. The community-vigilance-based approach of the platform, which is its greatest strength, was briefly exploited.

Wikipedia’s Quick Action On Legendary Actor Dharmendra’s Death Misinformation’

Almost right away, the internal mechanisms and the committed community of Wikipedia editors acted almost immediately. The traditional media outlets that might confirm rumors took the community’s detection of discrepancies and the unavailability of credible sources as a reason for the swift reversal. In no time at all, the wrong information was pointed out, questioned, and deleted from the page history.

The quick restoration demonstrated the platform’s self-correcting characteristic, showing that although it is susceptible to vandalism, its volunteer base is quite powerful in preserving the integrity of the data. The happening brings out the daily, quiet fight against misinformation that these digital gatekeepers who are constantly keeping public knowledge accurate. After all, Dharmendra himself later used social media to unmake the rumors, confirming his well-being, and thus the weird digital feud ended.

Also Read: Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 3:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dharmendra DeathWikipedia misinformation

RELATED News

Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says ‘We Advise All…’

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Has 3I/ATLAS Exploded Near The Sun? Scientists Believe Interstellar Comet May Have Broken Into…

Sudha Reddy Elevates Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 with Global Grace

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood
Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood
Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood
Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

QUICK LINKS