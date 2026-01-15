‘Everyone Knows He’s a Cheat’: Another Australian Woman Claims Karan Aujla DM’d Her as Cheating Allegations Spiral Online

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is once again at the centre of a growing social media controversy as fresh allegations emerge amid ongoing cheating claims. After a US-based artist accused him of maintaining a secret relationship despite being married to Palak Aujla, an Australian woman has now made similar assertions, claiming the singer had been messaging her as well.

The new claim, shared through a viral Instagram reel, has further fuelled online debate, intensifying scrutiny around Aujla’s personal life and prompting divided reactions from netizens.

Who is Another Australian Woman?

Amid the ongoing controversy, a fresh Instagram video has gone viral after being shared by @djswanmusik, reportedly an Australian celebrity DJ currently based in Delhi. In the reel, the woman made a striking allegation, displaying overlaid text that read, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She further added, “I can also show proofs btw,” a claim that quickly triggered strong reactions and heated discussions across social media platforms.







How Cheating Allegations on Karan Aujla Started?

Earlier, a US-based musician who goes by msgorimusic, a member of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, alleged that she was in a relationship with Aujla without being aware that he was married to Palak Aujla.

She further claimed that she was later “silenced and publicly shamed,” accusing certain parties of attempting to suppress her side of the story.

In posts shared online, she also stated that law enforcement agencies in both Canada and the United States were examining the matter.

