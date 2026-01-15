LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Gaadi Mein Sex Karo, Dilli Ki Thand Mein': Yo Yo Honey Singh Slammed for Obscene Remark at Delhi Concert, Internet Calls It 'Gira Hua Insaan' | Watch Video

‘Gaadi Mein Sex Karo, Dilli Ki Thand Mein’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Slammed for Obscene Remark at Delhi Concert, Internet Calls It ‘Gira Hua Insaan’ | Watch Video

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after a video from Nanku and Karun’s Delhi concert went viral on social media. In the clip, Honey Singh is heard making sexually explicit remarks while addressing the crowd, referring to Delhi’s cold weather in a crude manner.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Slammed for Obscene Remark at Delhi Concert. Photo: X
Yo Yo Honey Singh Slammed for Obscene Remark at Delhi Concert. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2026 12:06:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Gaadi Mein Sex Karo, Dilli Ki Thand Mein’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Slammed for Obscene Remark at Delhi Concert, Internet Calls It ‘Gira Hua Insaan’ | Watch Video

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after a video from Nanku and Karun’s Delhi concert went viral on social media. In the clip, Honey Singh is heard making sexually explicit remarks while addressing the crowd, referring to Delhi’s cold weather in a crude manner. 

While the live audience responded with cheers, the comments have sparked widespread outrage online, with several users accusing the artist of promoting obscenity in public and calling his behaviour “downright degraded.”

Honey Singh Viral Gadi Mein Sex Karo Clip

 In the clip, Honey Singh was seen saying, “Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!” (F***, Delhi’s cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have sex in the car in Delhi’s cold. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)

Though the statement drew loud cheers from the crowd present at the concert, it quickly sparked backlash online, with many social media users criticising the rapper for making sexually explicit remarks in a public setting.

Social Media Reactions Honey Singh’s Remark

One user commented, “Honey Singh thinks he will make a comeback by saying something like this???”



Second user commented, “When success goes to one’s head, this is what happens. After disappearing from the industry for years, he made a comeback, and the moment he tasted success, the nonsense began again. No amount of PR can hide the truth for long. This person is downright degraded.”

Another user wrote, “Using this type of language that too at a stage where public is gathered ,,,how these people get this confidence. Our Delhi society is doomed ….if you want a secure future for your coming generations…leave Delhi and settle in villages, where culture still prevails.”

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Honey Singh

QUICK LINKS