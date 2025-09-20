Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned on September 21 At Assam's Sarusajai Stadium

Zubeen Garg Passes Away at 52

In heartbreaking news we had yesterday, Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most loved singers, has passed away at the age of 52. He died on Friday in Singapore after a tragic accident.

The generation has been his fan ever since he released his most iconic songs.

For fans Zubeen was not just a singer, he was a true icon, known for his powerful voice and emotional songs. Many across India remember him best for the hit song ‘Ya Ali’ from the movie Gangster (2006), but in Assam, he was much more than that. He gave voice to a generation and was deeply connected to the people through his music, activism, and love for his roots.

Fans around the nation are shocked and saddened by the news. It’s hard to believe that someone so full of life, music, and energy is no longer with us.

Zubeen’s loss is not just for Assam, but for the entire music world. He will be deeply missed, and his songs will live on forever in our hearts.

Public Tribute To Zubeen Garg: Last Goodbye to Zubeen Garg

Assam Chief Minister said that people will be able to see Zubeen Garg one last time before he is laid to rest.

His body will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati on September 21, from 9 in the morning to 7 in the evening.

Delhi | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “At 11.30 pm, the mortal remains of our beloved Zubeen Garg will reach at Delhi airport…We hope that by 2 am, we will be able to send the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg to Guwahati. MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita will be present at Delhi… pic.twitter.com/68Opot0zsj — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

This is done for the large base of fans he had. So fans, friends, and everyone who loved him can come and say their final goodbye.

Many people are expected to come and pay their respects to the singer who gave so much through his music.

