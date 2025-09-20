LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium

Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away at 52 in Singapore after an accident. A public tribute will be held in Guwahati on September 21 for fans to say goodbye.

Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned on September 21 At Assam's Sarusajai Stadium
Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned on September 21 At Assam's Sarusajai Stadium

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 20, 2025 23:30:40 IST

Zubeen Garg Passes Away at 52

In heartbreaking news we had yesterday, Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most loved singers, has passed away at the age of 52. He died on Friday in Singapore after a tragic accident.

The generation has been his fan ever since he released his most iconic songs. 

For fans Zubeen was not just a singer, he was a true icon, known for his powerful voice and emotional songs. Many across India remember him best for the hit song ‘Ya Ali’ from the movie Gangster (2006), but in Assam, he was much more than that. He gave voice to a generation and was deeply connected to the people through his music, activism, and love for his roots.

Fans around the nation are shocked and saddened by the news. It’s hard to believe that someone so full of life, music, and energy is no longer with us.

Zubeen’s loss is not just for Assam, but for the entire music world. He will be deeply missed, and his songs will live on forever in our hearts.

Public Tribute To Zubeen Garg: Last Goodbye to Zubeen Garg

Assam Chief Minister said that people will be able to see Zubeen Garg one last time before he is laid to rest.

His body will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati on September 21, from 9 in the morning to 7 in the evening.

This is done for the large base of fans he had.  So fans, friends, and everyone who loved him can come and say their final goodbye.

Many people are expected to come and pay their respects to the singer who gave so much through his music.

Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta Denies Reports Of Zubeen Garg’s Forced Participation In North East India Festival

Tags: Zubeen GargZubeen Garg News

RELATED News

H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage: Assam CM ensures elaborate arrangements
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Complete e-KYC in 2 Months to Continue Rs 1,500 Benefit

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
"I think it's a gain for us, we will have more startups….": EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev on US' H-1B move
Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's leading run-getter in T20Is, overtakes Shakib al Hasan
US Senators introduce Shrimp Tariff Act to protect Louisiana industry against alleged unfair trade practices by India
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Crore EPC Contract for NIT Delhi Sports Complex
PKL 12: Haryana Steelers secure narrow victory over Tamil Thalaivas; Manpreet Singh records historic win as coach
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Complete e-KYC in 2 Months to Continue Rs 1,500 Benefit
UP: Ayodhya gears up for grandest Deepotsav celebration, 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi to narrate Lord Ram's story
H-1B Visa Update: No Need To Rush Back! Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Panic, Big Clarifications From US Officials
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium

QUICK LINKS