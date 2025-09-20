LIVE TV
Shyamkanu Mahanta Denies Reports Of Zubeen Garg's Forced Participation In North East India Festival

Shyamkanu Mahanta stated that Zubeen Garg’s trip to Singapore was voluntary and was meant for casual cultural connection with the Assamese diaspora. Mahanta confirmed that North East India Festival is committed to the well being of artists and rejected allegations that Garg was being pressured or overtaxed.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg. (Image Credit: Shyamkanu Mahanta And Zubeen Garg via Instagram)
Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg. (Image Credit: Shyamkanu Mahanta And Zubeen Garg via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 20, 2025 19:48:45 IST

Besides addressing the context for Zubeen Garg’s visit, Shyamkanu Mahanta mentioned the singer’s long commitment to advocating the Assamese culture at home and abroad. Garg has been a leading musician in Northeast India for decades and is well known for his great voice and desire to help the region’s rich, cultural history reach various audiences worldwide. Garg was invited to Singapore for a celebration and engagement with the Assamese diaspora so they could see one of their most beloved cultural ambassadors in a little less formal atmosphere.

What Did Shyamkanu Mahanta Say About Zubeen Garg?

Mahanta stated that NEIF is a cultural service organization deeply concerned with the welfare and comfort of its invited artists. ‘We always want to make sure the artist and other guests are participating in a comfortable and safe environment,’ he said and continued to say that Garg’s participation was not to be taken lightly or carelessly. The organiser continued to note that any accusations or suggestions that Garg was part of or overburdening obligations to him were nonsense, and that NEIF is not just a high profile cultural engagement public presentation, but whose mission is to enhance cross cultural engagement in the best interest of the artist.

‘Zubeen Garg Was Not Forced’ Shyamkanu Mahanta

In addition, the unfortunate event has raised conversation about artist health and safety at festivals globally. While Garg’s cause of death remains under investigation, NEIF has committed to taking new safety measures for future engagements. Mahanta ended by asking the local and state communities, as well as Garg’s fans, to not remember Zubeen Garg based on rumors or speculations, but to remember Garg by celebrating his unrivalled contributions to Assamese music and culture which continues to inspire generations of musicians and artists in India and the world.

