Home > Entertainment > Farhan Akhtar Finally Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Future In 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Farhan Akhtar Finally Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Future In ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Farhan Akhtar confirms ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is not canceled but remains delayed. While work on locations and music has begun, he stopped short of confirming Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra’s involvement, fueling speculation about the film’s casting and future

Farhan Akhtar clears the air on Jee Le Zaraa’s delay and star cast uncertainty (Pc: Instagram)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 2, 2025 10:27:02 IST

Farhan Akhtar has now broken his silence on the much-anticipated film, Jee Le Zaraa, and what he has to say has caused a wave of both relief and alarm within the industry. The film, which was announced in 2021 with an all-star cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, has been hindered by setbacks and many believe it was abandoned. In an interview, Akhtar categorically said that the film is not canceled but is on the back burner.

He also said that much work had already been done and that much of what had been done was location scouting and recording music. He did, however, not go as far as to affirm that the original three would remain part of the project, which is a necessary bit of information that has fans guessing.

The Challenge of Casting Three Superstars

The biggest challenge Jee Le Zaraa has ever faced has been the logistics alone of the three busiest and most marketable actresses in Bollywood having to coordinate their schedules. Although Farhan Akhtar himself has confirmed that the script is so good that it would be too delicious to forget, the future of the film appears to remain a tangled mess of dates and commitments.

Alia Bhatt has already admitted this by saying that everyone is willing to shoot the film but the logistical nightmare of getting all three in the same place has been the major challenge. This has complicated her availability, and her new projects have further complicated the availability of Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood.

An Uncertain Future and Potential Recasting

The recent comment by Akhtar, I can not comment on the cast anymore, has been construed as an obvious indication that the original group may not be a foregone conclusion. On the one hand, he is still committed to the project, though, as he is focused on other productions, including the next Don 3, it is evident that Jee Le Zaraa will only proceed when the right time comes.

This has produced a frenzy of fan speculations and debates as to new possible casting options in case the original three cannot commit. It is expected that the film will be a big success, and this is testimony to the fact that people want a big female-dominated road trip movie like the successes Akhtar had done before, although the faces on the poster might be different.

Tags: alia bhattfarhan akhtarJee Le Zaraakatrina kaifpriyanka chopra

QUICK LINKS