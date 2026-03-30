FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Dubai explosion sound
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

The FASTag annual pass fee will increase from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 starting April 1, as per government rules, with users still able to buy it at the old rate before the hike.

FASTag Annual Pass Fee To Increase From April 1 (Image: ANI)
FASTag Annual Pass Fee To Increase From April 1 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 30, 2026 15:25:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

On April 1, 2026, the government has stated that there will be a small increase in the cost of a FASTag annual pass. The annual cost will be increased by Rs 75 (or 2.5%). The price will go up from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075

The additional costs are in accordance with the National Highways Authority’s new fiscal year changes. The FASTag annual pass was first launched last year and is primarily used by private vehicle owners who frequently travel on national highways.

The Way The FASTag Annual Pass Works

With a FASTag annual pass, the tolls for each toll plaza can be crossed without having to pay at each individual toll. The FASTag annual pass provides unlimited access to 200 trips or one year (whichever occurs first) for frequent users of highways.

You Might Be Interested In

Vans, cars and jeeps are examples of non-commercial vehicles eligible for the FASTag annual pass, which was developed to improve the use of highways and to minimize the need for repeated toll payments.

How To Buy The FASTag Pass Before The Hike

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through an official statement, indicated that the price revision was conducted under existing regulations. “The fee revisions of national highways have been completed in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,” the ministry stated.

Changes made regularly due to costs and inflation are routine actions and while small in size, will impact many highway users throughout India.

How To Buy A FASTag Pass Before The Price Increase

Highway users wishing to purchase a FASTag annual pass for the present price of Rs. 3,000 may do so until April 1. A FASTag annual pass can be procured easily and can be purchased from either the NHAI website or Rajmarg Yatra mobile application.

In order to obtain the Fastag Annual Pass, the user will need to log in, provide vehicle data, and make payment for the PASS to be activated.

Impact On Daily FASTag Commuters

Thanks to a common tool used by everyday commuters, the FASTag Annual Pass will continue to help individuals who regularly take trips around highways, whether they are for work, business, or otherwise, save both time and money through its provision of only a few toll payments instead of multiple.

More than 50 Laks used this process, leading government officials to think that an increase in the price would also produce more people impacted by those price increases. Despite the cost increase impacts on the effectiveness of the original FASTag process, the government believes the revised price is still reasonable for what will be received.

What Happens Next with FASTag

Effective April 1, 2017, the current FASTag Annual Passes that can be purchased and/or renewed will be at Rs 3075. Current FASTag Annual Pass holders will be able to continue to use their currentpasses until they expire.

As highway traffic continues to increase in India, there will be more opportunities to use FASTag and FASTag Annual Passes.

Also Read: ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FASTagFASTag new priceFASTag update

RELATED News

Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1400 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Did Malaika Arora Make It Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta? Duo Seen In Marwar, Offering Prayers At Adinath Jain Temple In Narlai; Moment Quickly Goes Viral | WATCH

Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

LATEST NEWS

Trump War Strategy Questioned As Expert Waiel Awwad Warns He’s Escalating Iran-Israel War To Please Billionaires

IPL 2026 RR vs CSK Predicted XI: No MS Dhoni— Who Replaces Thala And Dewald Brevis in Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 vs Rajasthan Royals?

The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success

Bihar Political Shake-Up: Who Will Be the Next Bihar CM As Nitish Kumar Steps Down, Check Top Contenders List Here

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

Iran Confirms Death Of Alireza Tangsiri, Top IRGC Naval Chief Killed In ‘Precise And Lethal’ Israeli Strike Days After IDF Claim Amid Raging West Asia War

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming, Match Preview, H2H Record: Who Has Dominated Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Rivalry? Predicted Playing XIs And Where to Watch

Top Add-Ons to Enhance Your Health Insurance Policy Coverage

Is Pakistan’s Deputy Minister Severely Injured? Dramatic Fall Caught On Camera As Ishaq Dar Slips And Falls During US‑Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee
FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee
FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee
FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

QUICK LINKS