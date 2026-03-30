FASTag Pass Price Revised From April 1: Check Latest Rates Here And How To Purchase Before Paying Higher Fee

On April 1, 2026, the government has stated that there will be a small increase in the cost of a FASTag annual pass. The annual cost will be increased by Rs 75 (or 2.5%). The price will go up from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075

The additional costs are in accordance with the National Highways Authority’s new fiscal year changes. The FASTag annual pass was first launched last year and is primarily used by private vehicle owners who frequently travel on national highways.

The Way The FASTag Annual Pass Works

With a FASTag annual pass, the tolls for each toll plaza can be crossed without having to pay at each individual toll. The FASTag annual pass provides unlimited access to 200 trips or one year (whichever occurs first) for frequent users of highways.

Vans, cars and jeeps are examples of non-commercial vehicles eligible for the FASTag annual pass, which was developed to improve the use of highways and to minimize the need for repeated toll payments.

How To Buy The FASTag Pass Before The Hike

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through an official statement, indicated that the price revision was conducted under existing regulations. “The fee revisions of national highways have been completed in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,” the ministry stated.

Changes made regularly due to costs and inflation are routine actions and while small in size, will impact many highway users throughout India.

How To Buy A FASTag Pass Before The Price Increase

Highway users wishing to purchase a FASTag annual pass for the present price of Rs. 3,000 may do so until April 1. A FASTag annual pass can be procured easily and can be purchased from either the NHAI website or Rajmarg Yatra mobile application.

In order to obtain the Fastag Annual Pass, the user will need to log in, provide vehicle data, and make payment for the PASS to be activated.

Impact On Daily FASTag Commuters

Thanks to a common tool used by everyday commuters, the FASTag Annual Pass will continue to help individuals who regularly take trips around highways, whether they are for work, business, or otherwise, save both time and money through its provision of only a few toll payments instead of multiple.

More than 50 Laks used this process, leading government officials to think that an increase in the price would also produce more people impacted by those price increases. Despite the cost increase impacts on the effectiveness of the original FASTag process, the government believes the revised price is still reasonable for what will be received.

What Happens Next with FASTag

Effective April 1, 2017, the current FASTag Annual Passes that can be purchased and/or renewed will be at Rs 3075. Current FASTag Annual Pass holders will be able to continue to use their currentpasses until they expire.

As highway traffic continues to increase in India, there will be more opportunities to use FASTag and FASTag Annual Passes.

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