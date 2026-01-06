First Look Of Rukmini Vasanth As Mellisa In Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ REVEALED

Toxic: Yash’s much-anticipated film ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ continues to build buzz with the release of character posters. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled Rukmini Vasanth’s striking first look from the film, presenting her in a fierce yet captivating avatar.

Makers Unveil Rukmini’s Character Poster

The first look was revealed through a collaborative social media post featuring Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Kiara Advani. Introducing her character, the makers wrote, “Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa in A Toxic Fairytale For Grown-Ups.”

Set against a smoky, vibrant party backdrop inspired by the late 1960s, Mellisa is portrayed as confident and commanding. While the scene around her appears fluid and chaotic, Rukmini’s character stands out with a sharp gaze and purposeful stride, suggesting control, depth and quiet intensity.

Director Geetu Mohandas On Rukmini Vasanth

Director Geetu Mohandas praised Rukmini’s approach to acting, calling her an intelligent and deeply thoughtful performer. According to sources, Mohandas said Rukmini doesn’t merely perform but constantly questions and processes her character, pushing even the director to reflect on creative choices.

She also revealed that Rukmini is often seen jotting down notes and observations between shots. “She is always building her own inner world,” Mohandas noted, adding that such quiet preparation reflects the layered performances she brings to the screen.

About ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’

Following the first-look reveals of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini’s introduction further expands the film’s immersive universe.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film features a strong technical crew, including cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer T.P. Abid.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 32 : Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Slips To Rs 4.5 Crore, Worldwide Total Touches Rs 1212 Crore