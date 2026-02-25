From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

Every love story has a starting point. For Vijay and Rashmika, it was on the sets of Geetha Govindam. That same year, Rashmika had ended her engagement with Rakshit Shetty.

Every love story has a starting point. For Vijay and Rashmika, it was on the sets of Geetha Govindam. (Photo credit: ig)
Every love story has a starting point. For Vijay and Rashmika, it was on the sets of Geetha Govindam. (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 25, 2026 16:06:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to begin a beautiful new chapter together. The couple will exchange vows in an intimate ceremony at a heritage palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The celebrations will start with close family, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad for friends and colleagues from the film industry.

After years of shared smiles, subtle glances, and social media whispers, the moment fans have long awaited has finally arrived. Vijay and Rashmika are ready to say “I do” — a love story that blossomed quietly, deeply, and now officially.

You Might Be Interested In

2017 – A Beginning Amid Change

Every love story has a starting point. For Vijay and Rashmika, it was on the sets of Geetha Govindam. That same year, Rashmika had ended her engagement with Rakshit Shetty.

What began as casual conversations and easy laughter between co-stars slowly laid the foundation for something far more meaningful.

2018–2019 – On-Screen Magic

When Geetha Govindam released, audiences were captivated by their effortless chemistry. It felt natural, heartfelt, and undeniably special.

The following year, Dear Comrade intensified that connection. Their powerful performances blurred the lines between reel and real, leaving fans wondering if the spark extended beyond the screen.

2020–2022 – When Silence Spoke

The years that followed were marked by quiet speculation. Though neither confirmed their relationship, fans pieced together moments — vacation snapshots, dinner outings, family gatherings. Rashmika’s presence at Vijay’s family events only fueled curiosity.

Whenever questioned, both responded with warm smiles and playful evasions, letting the mystery live on.

2023–2024 – A Moment That Broke the Internet

During promotions for Animal, the teasing reached its peak. Host Nandamuri Balakrishna playfully brought up Rashmika’s rumored romance, while co-star Ranbir Kapoor encouraged her to call her “real hero.”

When she dialed Vijay live on stage and his casual “What’s up re?” made her blush, the internet erupted. Though not an official confirmation, fans felt they had their answer.

By 2024, both admitted they were not single — no names mentioned, yet none needed.

 

October 2025 – A Promise Made

On October 3, 2025, Vijay and Rashmika held a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. It was a deeply personal affair — no cameras, no spectacle — just loved ones and a promise for the future. Rashmika had once hinted that they had waited “four years” for this milestone.

Then, on February 22, 2026, the couple shared a heartfelt announcement on Instagram. Their wedding would be lovingly titled “The Wedding of VIROSH” — a fan-created name that had followed their journey from whispers to reality.

From co-stars to life partners, theirs is a story of patience, partnership, and a love that grew stronger away from the spotlight — now ready to shine forever.

ALSO READ: Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Shocking Rumours Busted, Here’s What Actually Happened

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna Wedding LiveVijay DeverakondaviroshVIROSH HaldiVIROSH MehendiVIROSH Wedding LIVE

RELATED News

Pro-Palestine Voice or Contradiction? Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Slammed For Using Nestle Milkmaid For Iftar Amid BDS Debate: ‘I Try Very Hard To…’

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition To Ban ‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’, Says Title Not Derogatory To Community, Movie Set To Release On Feb 27

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release In India: Date, Time Revealed, Here’s When To Watch It On Netflix And See The Romance Unfold

Soft- Launching A Wedding Royally: Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Nailing The Game With Pool Match, Japanese Dinner And VIROSH Premier League

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date Locked: When, Where And How To Watch The Explosive Launch Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur
From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur
From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur
From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

QUICK LINKS