From Co-Stars To VIROSH: How Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda Kept Their 8-Year Relationship A Secret Before Opting For A Big Fat Wedding In Udaipur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to begin a beautiful new chapter together. The couple will exchange vows in an intimate ceremony at a heritage palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The celebrations will start with close family, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad for friends and colleagues from the film industry.

2017 – A Beginning Amid Change

Every love story has a starting point. For Vijay and Rashmika, it was on the sets of Geetha Govindam. That same year, Rashmika had ended her engagement with Rakshit Shetty.

What began as casual conversations and easy laughter between co-stars slowly laid the foundation for something far more meaningful.

2018–2019 – On-Screen Magic

When Geetha Govindam released, audiences were captivated by their effortless chemistry. It felt natural, heartfelt, and undeniably special.

The following year, Dear Comrade intensified that connection. Their powerful performances blurred the lines between reel and real, leaving fans wondering if the spark extended beyond the screen.

2020–2022 – When Silence Spoke

The years that followed were marked by quiet speculation. Though neither confirmed their relationship, fans pieced together moments — vacation snapshots, dinner outings, family gatherings. Rashmika’s presence at Vijay’s family events only fueled curiosity.

Whenever questioned, both responded with warm smiles and playful evasions, letting the mystery live on.

2023–2024 – A Moment That Broke the Internet

During promotions for Animal, the teasing reached its peak. Host Nandamuri Balakrishna playfully brought up Rashmika’s rumored romance, while co-star Ranbir Kapoor encouraged her to call her “real hero.”

When she dialed Vijay live on stage and his casual “What’s up re?” made her blush, the internet erupted. Though not an official confirmation, fans felt they had their answer.

By 2024, both admitted they were not single — no names mentioned, yet none needed.

October 2025 – A Promise Made

On October 3, 2025, Vijay and Rashmika held a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. It was a deeply personal affair — no cameras, no spectacle — just loved ones and a promise for the future. Rashmika had once hinted that they had waited “four years” for this milestone.

Then, on February 22, 2026, the couple shared a heartfelt announcement on Instagram. Their wedding would be lovingly titled “The Wedding of VIROSH” — a fan-created name that had followed their journey from whispers to reality.

From co-stars to life partners, theirs is a story of patience, partnership, and a love that grew stronger away from the spotlight — now ready to shine forever.

